Viral video: FCT CP orders probe into N450,000 demand

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has ordered an investigation into allegations that police investigators demanded N450,000 from a content creator before investigating a complaint he brought to the command.

The allegation was contained in a video circulating on social media in which the content creator, identified as Tumma Gabriel, claimed that officers at the FCT Police Command Criminal Investigation Department demanded the money as “mobilisation and petition.”

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Adeh said the FCT Police Command was aware of the video and stressed that the police did not mandate or encourage its officers to solicit or demand any form of payment before, during or after investigations.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that it does not mandate or encourage its officers to solicit or demand any form of remuneration before, during, or after investigations,” she said.

She said the Commissioner of Police had consequently ordered a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the allegation and identify any officer who might be involved.

“Any person found liable will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations,” Adeh added.

The command also urged the complainant to contact it through 08180382808 and visit the Command Headquarters to assist the investigation by providing relevant information that could help identify the officer or officers involved.

The police said the investigation was aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the allegation and taking appropriate action where wrongdoing was established.