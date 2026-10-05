Violence: Call politicians to order, INEC Chair begs traditional rulers

…As Secretary bags Minna emirate’s title

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan SAN, has appealed to traditional rulers to intervene and restrain politicians from engaging in violence, hostility and mudslinging as campaigns build up for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Minna, Niger State, during the turbanning of INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, as the Gimbiyan Raya Kasan Minna at the Emir’s Palace, Amupitan urged political actors to focus strictly on issue-based campaigns.

“Voting is a fundamental right under our Constitution, not a privilege. We appeal to our royal fathers to help us counsel politicians to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid campaigns of calumny. Campaigns should be based on issues and not heat up the system or breach law and order”, Amupitan counselled.

He charged traditional institutions to leverage their moral authority to preserve public order throughout the electoral cycle, while also commending the Minna Emirate for recognizing and elevating women in leadership.

In her response, Oriaran-Anthony expressed gratitude to the Emir of Minna for the honour, describing the title as a call to higher service aimed at driving community development, youth empowerment, and advocacy for gender equality.

She urged parents nationwide to afford equal opportunities to all children regardless of gender, noting that any child can bring honour and progress to their family and nation.