Video: Stir as Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour responds to Yoruba question

There was a stir at the 2026 Independence Day edition of The Platform after the Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, attempted to answer a question on the preservation of Yoruba language and culture in English.

The incident occurred during the question-and-answer session of the event when an attendee asked Rhodes-Vivour what he would do to preserve Yoruba culture, tradition and language if elected governor of Lagos State.

The questioner, who referenced a recent interview the ADC candidate had with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television, argued that Yoruba children in Lagos were increasingly unable to speak their indigenous language.

“Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, I have two questions for you. I watched your recent interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV, where you spoke about the Yoruba culture, tradition, and language. You know Lagos is Yorubaland. Now, what would you do to preserve our culture, tradition and language?” the attendee asked.

'My Business Is Governance', Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Responds To Yoruba Question#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/3MuHNfl3B6 — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2026

The questioner also cited China and India as examples of countries where children maintain their indigenous languages, while expressing concern that many children in Lagos could not speak Yoruba.

However, as Rhodes-Vivour began responding in English, some members of the audience protested, insisting that he should answer the question in Yoruba. The venue briefly became rowdy before the ADC candidate calmed the crowd and continued his response.

Rhodes-Vivour affirmed that Lagos is Yorubaland and stressed the importance of preserving the language as a carrier of culture and heritage.

“Let me start by saying this is Lagos; Lagos is Yorubaland. No doubt about it. Language is important, language carries the culture and heritage of our people,” he said.

He, however, said his responsibility as a governorship candidate was to focus on governance.

The ADC candidate then criticised the state’s education system, alleging that pupils had been punished for speaking Yoruba in schools despite more than two decades of governance by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Today, we’ve had 20-something years of the APC governance but till now, if you speak Yoruba in primary schools or secondary school, they will say it is vernacular and they beat and punish you,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour urged the questioner to direct some of the concerns to representatives of the Lagos State Government who were present at the event.

“I hope some of those questions would be directed at Lagos State Government representatives that are here,” he added.