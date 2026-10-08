Veteran communication scholar Idowu Sobowale dies at 85

Professor Idowu Sobowale

LAGOS — Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, a renowned communication scholar and veteran member of Nigeria’s media and communication community, has died at the age of 85.

Sobowale died on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, according to a statement by a member of his family, Akinniyi Sowunmi.

Sowunmi announced the death in a statement titled, “Transition to Glory,” describing the deceased as a major loss to Nigeria’s communication community, particularly members of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals in Nigeria, ACSPN.

The statement read in part: “This is a very sad day for us in the Communication Community in Nigeria and especially for us at the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals in Nigeria.

“Our father, Pa Deacon Professor Idowu Akanbi Sobowale, OON, 85, joined the saints triumphant this morning, October 8, 2026.”

The family said details of the funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Sobowale’s death comes as a loss to Nigeria’s communication and media community, where he was recognised as a veteran scholar and member of the professional community.