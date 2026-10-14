Uzoh calls for human oversight in business AI automation

Emmanuel Uzoh, a Senior Program Manager at Amazon, has emphasised the need for businesses to balance artificial intelligence (AI) automation with human oversight, particularly when technology is used to support decisions with significant consequences.

Uzoh’s professional experience across banking, business strategy and technology has shaped his approach to using data and automation to improve operational efficiency while ensuring that human judgment remains part of important decision-making processes.

He said businesses should focus not only on what AI can automate but also on establishing clear boundaries for how automated systems operate and when human intervention is necessary.

“The goal should not be to automate every decision, but to use technology to improve consistency and efficiency while keeping people involved where context and judgment matter,” Uzoh said.

At Amazon, Uzoh’s work involves developing and refining systems that use machine learning, behavioural signals and AI-assisted processes to identify patterns in business activity and support operational decisions.

His approach is informed partly by his earlier experience in the financial services sector, where he spent almost five years at Guaranty Trust Bank as a Business Relationship Manager in the Small and Medium Enterprise Division.

During that period, he worked with businesses on financing, credit assessment and account management. He also contributed to an SME lending tool designed to organise relevant customer and financial information to support more structured assessments of loan eligibility.

The experience exposed him to the challenges organisations face when information is spread across different sources and must be interpreted before decisions can be made.

Uzoh later obtained an MBA with an emphasis in Business Strategy and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business, broadening his experience in strategic planning, financial analysis and quantitative decision-making.

His subsequent move into technology brought similar challenges on a larger scale, as digital businesses handle substantial volumes of transactions, customer interactions and operational data.

In such environments, machine learning systems can analyse combinations of signals to identify activity that may require further review. However, the effectiveness of these systems depends on their ability to distinguish meaningful patterns from legitimate activity that may appear unusual.

Uzoh’s approach places emphasis on precision, noting that systems that flag too many legitimate activities can create unnecessary workloads, while those with overly restrictive detection criteria may overlook emerging problems.

He also highlighted the importance of human review in cases where automated systems cannot reach a sufficiently reliable conclusion.

Beyond identifying potential issues, AI-assisted workflows can help employees gather information from different sources, organise evidence and document the reasons behind operational decisions. Such tools can reduce repetitive tasks and support more consistent review processes.

However, as businesses adopt AI systems capable of handling multiple stages of a workflow with less direct supervision, organisations must establish safeguards to monitor performance and manage uncertainty.

These safeguards include understanding the information used by automated systems, measuring their outcomes and defining clear points at which cases should be referred to human reviewers.

Uzoh’s career reflects the application of similar principles across different sectors. While his banking experience focused on making financial information more useful for assessing small-business credit, his technology work involves using data and automation to support decisions across larger operational environments.

As AI adoption grows, the challenge for businesses will be to achieve efficiency without overlooking accountability, transparency and the circumstances surrounding individual decisions.

Uzoh’s approach underscores the importance of designing automated processes that operate within defined limits, with human oversight retained where uncertainty or the potential consequences of a decision make it necessary.