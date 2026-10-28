Usoro warns against fake news, deepfakes ahead of 2027 elections

FG honours Miden Systems chairman for business integrity

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government has honoured the Executive Chairman of Miden Systems Limited, Dr Brendan Innocent Usoro, for corporate governance and business integrity, as he warned that fake news and artificial intelligence-generated misinformation posed growing threats to businesses, national security and Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Usoro received the award at the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) National Summit on Curbing Fake News and Misinformation in the Nigerian Media Space, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The summit, organised under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, brought together media practitioners, government officials, corporate executives, security agencies and other stakeholders to discuss ways of combating misinformation and promoting responsible journalism.

Speaking at the event, Usoro said the growing use of artificial intelligence to generate fake audio recordings, manipulate videos and circulate fabricated reports had made it increasingly difficult for the public to distinguish facts from falsehoods.

He said misinformation had extended beyond political campaigns to become a tool for damaging corporate reputations, undermining business confidence and creating social tension.

“People use false information to de-market their political opponents, competitors’ products and services, as well as create tension in the polity,” he said.

Usoro warned that deepfakes and coordinated disinformation campaigns could manipulate voters, erode public trust and undermine democratic institutions ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also disclosed that Miden Systems had experienced what he described as the damaging effects of false information following a financial dispute with a commercial bank.

To tackle the problem, he urged Nigerians to verify information before sharing it, recommending independent fact-checking platforms, including Dubawa, to establish the authenticity of reports, photographs and videos.

He called for improved training for journalists and fact-checkers, as well as wider access to artificial intelligence-assisted verification tools.

Usoro also urged technology companies and regulatory agencies, including the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to strengthen collaboration in combating malicious synthetic media.

He, however, cautioned that efforts to curb misinformation must not undermine press freedom, freedom of expression or legitimate criticism.

On the company’s operations, Usoro said Miden Systems, established in 1997, had expanded from providing safety and equipment maintenance services into a diversified business covering marine services, logistics, offshore and onshore facility upgrades, maintenance and management.

He said the company had executed major oil and gas industry contracts involving organisations such as Renaissance Africa Energy Company, ExxonMobil, Nigeria LNG Limited, Pipelines and Products Marketing Company, Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Port Harcourt Refinery Company, Addax Petroleum and Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

Usoro attributed the company’s growth to service delivery, strong client relationships and a commitment to ethical business practices.

He thanked the Federal Government and the NPC for the recognition, reaffirming the company’s commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the NPC, Dr Dili Ezughah, said the summit was designed to strengthen responsible journalism and improve the media industry’s capacity to combat misinformation, particularly ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, represented by his Special Adviser on Intelligence, Musa Likita, described fake news as a threat to national security, democratic governance and peaceful coexistence.

Similarly, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, represented by Dr Haruna Suleiman, called for stronger editorial oversight, prompt correction of errors and improved media literacy to help citizens identify and reject false information.

Other award recipients included Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule; General Musa; Idris; Barrister Obioma Success Akagburuonye; Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; and Dr Yakubu Barde, Federal Commissioner for Salaries, Income and Wages.

The summit ended with a call for greater cooperation among government institutions, media organisations, businesses and citizens to promote credible information, protect reputations and safeguard public trust.