Uganda seeks details of Nigeria’s confirmed Ebola case

Ebola

By Sola Ogundipe

Uganda has asked Nigeria to provide detailed travel and clinical records of a woman confirmed to have the Ebola virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, following Nigeria’s confirmation of the infection.

Nigeria confirmed the Ebola case on Tuesday, after laboratory testing of the case, a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria after travelling from Uganda, and currently is receiving medical care in isolation.

In a statement, Prof. Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services, Uganda Ministry of Health, said the information was required to guide further investigations and determine whether additional contact tracing was necessary, even as he stressed that the woman’s transit through Uganda did not establish that she contracted the virus there.

The statement, issued on Tuesday in Kampala, said the Ministry of Health was awaiting further information from the Nigerian government to help establish the circumstances surrounding the infection, stating that it would strengthen screening and other public health measures at points of entry in collaboration with relevant agencies.

Preliminary information cited by the Ugandan authorities revealed that the woman, who travelled to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo for business, transited through Uganda in early October without showing symptoms, but reportedly developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria, as the location where she contracted the virus remains under investigation.

The statement, titled “Reported Ebola Case in Nigeria: Ministry Calls for Calm and Vigilance” reads in part: “The Ministry of Health has noted reports of a confirmed Ebola case in Nigeria involving a Nigerian woman who reportedly travelled to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo for business.

“Preliminary information indicates that she transited through Uganda in early October without showing symptoms and developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria. Her transit through Uganda does not establish that she contracted the infection there. The location of exposure remains under investigation.

“The Government of Nigeria is yet to provide detailed information on the woman’s travel itinerary and clinical history to guide further investigations and any necessary contact tracing.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that, as of the date of this statement, Uganda has no confirmed active Ebola cases.”

It said limited provisions had been maintained to facilitate humanitarian and diplomatic movements. The Ministry, working with relevant agencies, will further strengthen screening and public health measures at points of entry.