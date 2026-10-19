UEFA gives Infantino deadline to release key FIFA documents

Infantino (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

UEFA has given FIFA president Gianni Infantino until 2 November to release key documents on the organisation’s governance and decision-making, warning that several fundamental questions remain unanswered.

According to the BBC, UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis set out the deadline in a letter to FIFA. The letter said the global governing body had not addressed “a number of fundamental questions”.

“Any refusal to disclose information or documents should be justified individually, with a clear explanation of the specific grounds relied upon,” the letter added.

The request follows Thursday’s FIFA Council meeting, where president Gianni Infantino apologised for his World Cup sell-off plan but did not release documents related to the proposal.

UEFA also sent FIFA an eight-page document outlining concerns about several matters, including the FIFA Forward Enterprise private investment proposal, the FIFA Peace Prize and the suspended ban involving United States forward Folarin Balogun.

FIFA has been approached for comment.

Infantino has led FIFA since 2016 and is seeking a third term as president.