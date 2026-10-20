Uduaghan’s remains arrive in Warri, as Oborevwori visits family

Uduaghan

Obi, Ebie, Obaseki, Iyovwaye pay tributes to former Delta governor

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI — The remains of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, arrived in the state on Tuesday, as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, joined members of the deceased’s family to receive them at Osubi Airport in Okpe Local Government Area.

Oborevwori and his wife later visited the family at the former governor’s residence in Warri to commiserate with his wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, and other relatives.

Speaking during the visit, the governor described the late Uduaghan as his boss, recalling the political support he received from the former governor, who appointed him as one of his special advisers in 2007.

“He contributed immensely to the development of Delta State, most especially the Asaba International Airport. He was a man of few words. He was very articulate, calm. He has gone, but he can never be forgotten by Deltans,” Oborevwori said.

Uduaghan’s death was announced on Monday by his son, Toju. According to the announcement, the former governor died at the age of 71.

He governed Delta State from 2007 to 2015 and also served as commissioner for health and secretary to the state government during the administration of former Governor James Ibori.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from political leaders and public figures, including the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi; Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Chiedu Ebie; former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and NDC governorship candidate in Delta State, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye.

Uduaghan treated me like a younger brother — Obi

Obi said he was deeply saddened by Uduaghan’s death, recalling the cordial relationship they shared while serving as governors of Anambra and Delta states, respectively.

In a condolence message, the former Anambra governor said Uduaghan treated him like a younger brother and that they worked together on issues of national development.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my very dear elder brother, His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State. In my interactions with him, he treated me like his junior brother,” Obi said.

He recalled their collaboration in advocating for the award of the contract for the Second Niger Bridge, which he described as important to national integration, commerce and the development of the South-East and South-South.

“I recall with fondness the cordial working relationship I enjoyed with him during our time in public service. We worked together as brothers in the collective effort to promote and advocate for the award of the contract for the Second Niger Bridge, recognising its importance to national integration, commerce, and the development of the South-East and South-South.

“I am pleased that the effort ultimately succeeded and that the Second Niger Bridge became a reality, serving as a symbol of the importance of collaboration in the pursuit of national development,” he said.

Obi extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s family, the Delta State Government and the people of the state, praying for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

His contributions will inspire future generations — Ebie

Ebie described Uduaghan’s death as a moment of collective grief, saying the former governor’s contributions to public service and the development of Delta State would continue to inspire future generations.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Jerome-Mario Utomi, the NDDC chairman said Uduaghan’s life was closely connected to the aspirations and development of his people.

“Beyond the offices he occupied and the political milestones he recorded, Dr Uduaghan was a son of Delta whose life was intertwined with the aspirations, challenges and development journeys of his people. His passing is not merely a family tragedy; it is a moment of collective grief for all who valued his contributions to public life,” Ebie said.

He added that the former governor’s legacy should be measured by the lives he touched, the responsibilities he discharged and his contributions to society.

On behalf of his family, members of the NDDC Governing Board and management, Ebie extended condolences to the Uduaghan family, the Delta State Government and the people of the state.

He prayed God to grant the family the strength to bear the loss and the deceased eternal rest.

Uduaghan brought deep sense of service to public life — Obaseki

Obaseki also expressed sadness over Uduaghan’s death, describing it as a loss to his family, Delta State, the South-South region and Nigeria’s political community.

The former Edo governor said Uduaghan, a medical doctor by training, brought a strong sense of service to public office and contributed to the development of Delta State during his eight years as governor.

“His death is a painful loss, not only to his family and the people of Delta State, but to the South-South region and the wider Nigerian political community, where he served with dedication and contributed meaningfully to the development of Delta State and our country,” he said.

Obaseki recalled Uduaghan’s Delta Beyond Oil initiative, which sought to diversify the state’s economy, as well as his efforts to promote the welfare of residents and regional cooperation among South-South states.

He said the former governor’s contributions to public service and the relationships he built would remain part of his legacy.

Obaseki extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the government and people of Delta State, praying God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

His legacies live on — Iyovwaye

Iyovwaye said he received the news of Uduaghan’s death with a heavy heart, describing the former governor as an elder brother with whom he shared a relationship built on mutual respect.

He said Uduaghan devoted many years to public service, first as secretary to the state government and later as governor from 2007 to 2015.

According to Iyovwaye, the former governor’s administration would be remembered for the Delta Beyond Oil initiative and contributions to healthcare, education, infrastructure and human capital development.

“Beyond politics, he was a medical doctor, a leader, and a proud son of Delta State who dedicated a significant part of his life to serving our people,” he said.

Iyovwaye added that his relationship with Uduaghan went beyond political affiliations, saying he would cherish their conversations and the mutual respect they shared.

He extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, children, the wider family, the Itsekiri nation and the people of Delta State, praying God to grant them the strength to bear the loss and the deceased eternal rest.