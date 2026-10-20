UCL: Bayern sweat over Kompany, Neuer, Kimmich fitness for Arsenal clash

Bayern Munich’s Belgian coach Vincent Kompany gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium, western Paris, on April 27, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi-final football against Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich could be without manager Vincent Kompany, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Joshua Kimmich for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Arsenal, assistant coach Aaron Danks has said.

According to Reuters, Danks disclosed the doubts at a press conference on Tuesday, with Kompany battling a virus, Neuer recovering from a minor injury and Kimmich missing training for personal reasons.

“Vince has had a virus, and it is important for him to rest,” Danks said, adding that the manager was at home and his involvement would be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

Neuer has returned to training over the past two days, but Bayern are yet to decide whether the goalkeeper will be available for the Arsenal encounter. Kimmich’s participation also remains uncertain.

Bayern will also be without suspended winger Michael Olise as they seek to return to winning ways in the competition after last week’s 3-3 draw against Viking in Norway.

However, the German champions head into the encounter with confidence after thrashing RB Leipzig 6-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Danks said the contest would be decided by fine margins, insisting Bayern must prepare for every aspect of the game and encourage their players to perform without fear.