Türkiye commiserates with Nigeria over military plane crash

Turkey President Erdogan

The Government of Türkiye has expressed condolences to Nigeria over the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash in Ondo State, which claimed lives.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the condolences in a statement posted on its official ‘X’ handle on Tuesday.

The ministry said it was deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from the military aircraft crash in Ondo State on Oct. 5.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and to the people of Nigeria,” the ministry said.

The aircraft, with tail number NGR 931, was reportedly operating a flight from Benin City, Edo, to Lagos when it disappeared from radar at about 9:13 a.m. on Monday.

It subsequently crashed near the Igbokoda Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

NAF spokesman Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the aircraft had 25 people aboard, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

Ejodame said no survivors had been found following the crash.

President Bola Tinubu declared three days of national mourning in honour of the deceased personnel and directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast nationwide.

The Turkish condolence message adds to expressions of solidarity with Nigeria following the tragedy, as authorities continue efforts to establish the circumstances that led to the crash. (NAN)