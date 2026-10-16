Tunji-Ojo praises Tinubu for approving lifetime pay for retired immigration chiefs

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has described President Bola Tinubu as a visionary leader whose policies are intended to have long term and lasting positive impact.

The minister said this at the closing ceremony of the Specialised Boarder Control and Immigration Management System (BCIMS) Training at the Immigration Headquarters on Friday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo noted that Tinubu under the renewed hope agenda, was building a system that would stand the test of time and be in full effect even after he was out of office.

“President Bola Tinubu has never been about the immediate, but the future. He understands that the most prosperous nations do not boil, cook, and eat their seeds, they plant them.

“What this president is doing is planting the seed so that there will be abundance for the future,” he said.

The minister said that Tinubu acknowledged that he would not be in office forever, but institutions would remain forever and what mattered was what would be handed down through generations.

He commended the president for putting an end to backlogs of promotions, noting that no fewer than 50,000 personnel had gained new ranks and offices in the span of three years.

“It has never happened before, but Tinubu did it. He also increased the volume of recruitment, where we now have no fewer that 40,000 new recruits at once.

“When it comes to salary increment, Mr President has done it. In terms of hazard allowances, peculiar allowance, he also did,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo also praised Tinubu for his dedication to the welfare of both active and retired personnel, highlighting the increase in pension of retired Comptroller- Generals of Immigration.

“Previously, CGs had a pension of about N130,000, it was not encouraging. But what did the president do? He signed, and approved salary for life for CGs and DCGs.

“This president has cared for the services more than any president in the history of Nigeria. He has given you his all.

“And all he asks from us in the service is to do our jobs well and make Nigerians happy. Everything we have asked of him, he has done. This the least we can do,” he added.