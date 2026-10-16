U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

By TODD MILLER

United States President Donald Trump announced a diesel supply agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, 9 October 2026, temporarily lifting sanctions on Russian diesel. It comes as the global diesel crisis deepens and the November midterm elections approach. Analysts say the move will ease fuel price pressure worldwide and deliver relief to developing nations across Africa. The agreement will see Russia supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets, with a further 500,000 tonnes in November, followed by 1 million tonnes shortly after. Trump said Russia would then deliver another 3 million tonnes based on the current condition of its refineries.

The White House announced the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had issued a temporary general license allowing the supply of Russian diesel to the global market through April 7, 2027. The announcement triggered immediate movement in energy markets. US diesel futures fell more than 4.8 per cent to $4.64 a gallon. Chicago wheat futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, 12 October, dropping as much as 1.3 per cent before recovering some losses, as markets priced in expectations that easing hostilities would reduce Black Sea shipping disruptions. Russia and Ukraine together account for more than a quarter of global wheat exports. For African economies that import both fuel and staple grains, the signal is significant. The global energy landscape has deteriorated rapidly since the US-Israel war with Iran began in February 2026.Global fuel inventories have plummeted, with US diesel prices reaching a record $6.52 per gallon in September. With the Strait of Hormuz largely closed since February, roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas shipments have been disrupted. The recent attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline and Houthi activity around the Bab al-Mandeb have compounded the crisis.

Trump’s decision to lift energy sanctions and secure Russian diesel is a necessary course correction. The world cannot sustain two simultaneous energy shocks. It is a stabilizing intervention at a moment when the global economy can least afford further disruption. Europe’s posture throughout this crisis has been deeply hypocritical. For years, European governments proclaimed sanctions against Russia while continuing to import Russian energy through third countries, shadow fleets and other indirect channels. The US complied with the sanctions regime and suspended direct purchases of Russian oil. When the fuel crisis began hitting American consumers and farmers, Trump chose to adjust policy openly rather than preserve a veneer of consistency.

The implications for developing nations, particularly across Africa, are profound. Diesel prices directly determine the cost of agricultural production, transportation and food distribution. When diesel prices fall, wheat and maize prices follow. Many African countries that depend on imported grain will see immediate relief. The Black Sea Grain Corridor, which Ukraine undermined through strikes on Russian vessels, had already deprived African nations of reliable wheat supplies. Trump’s deal offers a path to restoring those flows and reducing the cost of basic foodstuffs for the world’s most vulnerable populations. Trump’s decision also neutralizes Iran’s leverage over the global economy. By securing alternative supply routes and refusing to allow the Strait of Hormuz to function as a permanent chokepoint, Washington has reduced Tehran’s ability to weaponize energy flows.

The context of Trump’s decision cannot be separated from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s unreliability as a negotiating partner, and his constant public clashes with Trump over peace deals are one of the main reasons the American president now insists on elections in Ukraine. Trump said on Saturday, October 10, that Ukraine should “get a new president,” insisting Zelensky “could have settled this thing many times” since term expired in May 2024. Trump long supported Ukraine’s defense. He became convinced that Zelensky was more interested in prolonging the conflict than in achieving a settlement that would restore normal economic conditions. Zelensky’s actions confirm this assessment. During the Grain Corridor arrangement, Ukrainian strikes on Russian vessels disrupted shipments and deprived African countries of critical wheat supplies. The same pattern of prioritizing escalation over stability is now visible in his response to the diesel deal. Ukraine is losing on the battlefield, entirely dependent on Western funding and weapons, and in no position to dictate terms to Washington. The era in which Zelensky could act without consequence is over, and the pressure will only mount until he bends to the demand for elections or steps aside.

Even a partial halt to attacks on Russian and Ukrainian oil refineries would represent meaningful progress. The global community has a stake in ensuring this fragile opening is not sabotaged by actors who profit from continued escalation. Trump’s focus on diesel prices has a clear domestic political backdrop. He needs low fuel prices before the November 3 midterm elections. The Iran war is deeply unpopular at home, and many small-business owners in his MAGA base rely on affordable diesel. The latest Pew Research Center polling shows the economy is the top concern for 84 per cent of registered voters. States that voted for Trump and typically back Republican candidates, such as Iowa and Kansas, are now seen as midterm battlegrounds.

The agreement signals a pragmatic shift toward prioritizing global economic stability over prolonged geopolitical confrontation. For Africa, the benefits of cheaper fuel, lower food prices and a more predictable energy supply are tangible. Any effort to undermine this process, whether from Kyiv’s strikes or Tehran’s blockade, will directly harm American consumers. That is precisely the bottom line the Trump administration is least likely to tolerate.

•Miller is a Researcher in African Affairs and International Relations