Troops rescue five abducted women, recover rustled livestock in Sokoto, Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued five abducted women in Katsina State and recovered a large herd of rustled livestock after repelling a terrorist attack in Sokoto State.

The operations were carried out in separate locations following intelligence reports and support from residents, according to the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma.

“In Katsina State, troops of Sector 2 responded to information about the movement of suspected terrorists around the Madaci Forest area of Sabuwa Local Government Area.

“The troops quickly mobilised to the area and intercepted the suspected criminals through a tactical operation, forcing them into confusion and enabling the rescue of five female victims.

“Among those rescued were a mother and her infant, as well as three other minors and young adults who were reportedly abducted from Danja and Funtua Local Government Areas.

“The rescued victims were subsequently handed over to the Chairman of Bakori Local Government Area, Abubakar Musa, for reunification with their families.

“The military said troops had continued aggressive patrols in the area to prevent the criminals from regaining freedom of movement,” the military said.

Meanwhile, in Sokoto State, troops of the 248 Reconnaissance Battalion repelled an attack by suspected terrorists in Badiya Village, Shagari Local Government Area.

According to the military, the troops had earlier received intelligence about suspicious movements in the area and were able to confront the attackers before they could achieve their objective.

The troops overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat into the surrounding terrain and abandon a large herd of livestock suspected to have been rustled.

The recovered animals were subsequently returned to their owners in a brief ceremony facilitated by the Chairman of Shagari Local Government Area and the local District Head.

The military said the return of the livestock was aimed at helping restore normalcy and confidence among residents of the affected community.

Operation Fansan Yamma urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security forces to support ongoing operations against terrorists and other criminal elements in the North West.