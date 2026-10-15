Toluwanisings was rushed to 8 hospitals before death – PA

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The personal assistant to late gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, Babadunni Gbolabo, has recounted how the singer was rushed to between seven and eight hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State, after suddenly slumping, but efforts to secure medical attention were unsuccessful.

Gbolabo said the singer had appeared to be in good health before the incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning, adding that some hospitals cited a doctors’ strike, while others failed to admit him.

Vanguard reported that Toluwanisings died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, according to a statement issued by his family. The family did not disclose the cause of his death.

Speaking about the incident in Yoruba on Thursday, Gbolabo said he was not present when the singer slumped but rushed to the scene after receiving a phone call.

“I am Babadunni Gbolabo. I am the PA to ToluwaniSings. When it happened in the morning, I wasn’t here, so they called me, and I came,” he said.

“There was nothing wrong with him. He was very fine and in perfect condition. He just slumped. They tried to resuscitate him. They went helter-skelter. They took him to some hospitals, but they were giving excuses.

“Some said doctors were not working because of the strike. Some did not admit him at all. That is how it went. We tried our best, including prayers. We took him to up to seven to eight hospitals in Ibadan, but God said his time was up,” Babadunni said.

Babadunni also confirmed that the singer’s body was at a mortuary as family members gathered to determine the next steps, including funeral arrangements.

“The family members are here. So, we are all just managing the situation, as the body is currently at the mortuary. Once the family members hold their meeting and are clear on things, that is when we will know the next step to take.

“But they haven’t done the necessary things. Whatever they conclude upon arrival, that is what we will execute,” he said.

The family had earlier announced Toluwanisings’ death in a statement shared on his social media account, describing him as a beloved husband, family member and gospel minister.

The family said details of his funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Vanguard News