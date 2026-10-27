‘Toluwanisings should be buried in his home, not cemetery’ – Grandma

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The paternal grandmother of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has alleged that he rarely supported her financially before his death while opposing plans to bury him in a cemetery.

The elderly woman, identified as Sabitiyu Olayemi, made the claims in a trending social media interview with journalist Dunmininu in Osun. The interview was conducted in Yoruba.

She said Toluwanisings was born in Kano and also narrated how she helped care for the singer and his mother before he moved to Lagos, but had not seen him for more than five years.

“Sodiq was born in Kano, that was where his naming cermony was conducted. We have been taking care of Sodiq (Toluwanisings) and his mother even before he went to Lagos. He attended Arabic schools. When he was in grammar school, I would visit him” she said, in Yoruba language.

The grandmother also revealed that she knew he was a musician but did not know he had built a house or held a housewarming ceremony. She recalled that he once visited her with his wife and first child, but alleged that they had been out of touch for years.

“I just knew he is a musician. I am not aware he built a house; I was not aware of a housewarming. Even if I want to call him, they will say I shouldn’t. It’s been a long time I saw him. It has been over five years I set my eyes on him,” the grandmother said.

She said she eventually asked someone in the village to help her call him.

“So I called and told him it was me. He responded, ‘Ahh, Mummy.’ I told him that you cannot even check up on me. He said it is work that has been a hindrance,” she recounted.

According to her, Toluwanisings sent her ₦10,000 on about three occasions after that conversation, but did not send money again.

She also alleged that when her phone was damaged and she sought help contacting him about a replacement, his elder sibling told her not to call him.

Asked whether he sent her medication or money for medical expenses, she replied: “There is nothing Sodiq (Toluwanisings) sends to me.”

Despite her allegations, she said his death deeply affected her as she broke down in tears during the interview.

“When I heard that he had died, I felt so sad. Whether I benefited from him or not, he is still my child. I have accepted my fate. I wish God had taken me so I would not have had to witness this tragedy,” she said, breaking down in tears.

The grandmother also objected to burying the singer in a cemetery, saying he should be laid to rest at his home.

“I do not agree that Toluwanisings should be buried in a cemetery. They should bury him at his house. They should not come and bury him close to his mother,” she said.

Toluwanisings’ family announced that the singer died in the early hours of October 14, 2026 at the age of 41, but did not disclose the cause of death. Vanguard reported that his personal assistant said the singer was taken to between seven and eight hospitals in Ibadan after he slumped, but efforts to secure medical attention were unsuccessful. The family has not publicly confirmed a cause of death.