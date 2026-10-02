Tolaram backs ARCON 2026 conference, calls for Stronger collaboration

Tolaram Group has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the growth and development of Nigeria’s advertising industry, as the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) prepares for the 2026 National Advertising Conference.

The 2026 conference is expected to bring together brands, media owners, advertising practitioners and other stakeholders to examine emerging challenges and opportunities while developing practical strategies for repositioning the marketing communications industry for sustainable growth.



Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos on the 2026 National Advertising Conference and the Advertising Standards and Recognition Awards (ASRA), ARCON Director General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, represented by the Director of Regulations, Eme Akande, said the conference would go beyond conversations to focus on practical ideas and reforms capable of strengthening the competitiveness of the sector and unlocking new opportunities.



He said the theme of the 2026 conference, “Repositioning Marketing Communications Industry for the Next Frontier,” reflects the need for the industry to continuously adapt to changes in the business and communications environment.

“There is a need for repositioning. Because if you don’t reposition in your own sector, then you will be left behind,” he said.

Chairman of the National Advertising Conference Organising Committee, Tunji Adeyinka, said the conference would provide an opportunity to examine critical developments shaping the industry, including the outcomes of a cross functional committee examining the regulation of digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

He also highlighted the relationship between marketing communications and Nigeria’s expanding creative economy, noting the importance of ensuring that the advertising industry remains relevant to broader developments within the creative sector.

For Tolaram Group, the conference represents more than a corporate sponsorship opportunity. The company views its continued participation as part of its broader commitment to contributing to conversations that shape the future of the industry.

Group Media Manager of Tolaram, Adeola Amosun, said the company was pleased to remain involved in initiatives that provide platforms for industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and identify ways of advancing the sector.

“As a business, we are always excited to be part of how we move the industry forward, how we shape discussions that advance the industry. That is why we are part of it,” Amosun said.

He noted that Tolaram’s support for the National Advertising Conference had continued over the past three years, stressing that the company’s consistency was driven by the value the platform delivers to the industry and its stakeholders.

“Again, it is important for us to show consistency. We have been partners for the past three years. We cannot afford not to come on board again because value has been delivered,” he said.

Amosun also commended ARCON’s efforts to strengthen regulation and professionalism within Nigeria’s advertising ecosystem, noting that effective regulation remains important to creating a healthy and competitive industry.

His comments underscore Tolaram’s position as a brand stakeholder that sees value in contributing to the development of the wider marketing communications ecosystem, rather than focusing solely on its own commercial interests.

The 2026 National Advertising Conference is therefore expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to examine how the industry can respond to technological disruption, evolving consumer behaviour, digital marketing, artificial intelligence and the changing relationship between advertising and the creative economy.

As ARCON and industry stakeholders prepare for the conference, the emphasis is increasingly shifting from simply identifying challenges to developing practical responses that can strengthen the industry’s capacity to compete and create new opportunities.

For Tolaram, its continued partnership with the conference reflects a commitment to remaining part of that conversation and supporting platforms that create value for the advertising industry, its practitioners, partners and brands.