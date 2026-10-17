TJ Vybez expands creative footprint with cinematic visual for ‘YAWA’

By Benjamin Njoku

Rising Afrosounds star TJ Vybez is steadily carving out his own lane in Nigeria’s competitive music scene with a sound built on confidence, relatable storytelling and contemporary African rhythms.

The singer, who has to his credit songs like ‘Illegal”, “Myself”, “Available” and ‘Baddie” from his EP “I Must Succeed” is expanding his creative reach with his latest offering, “YAWA”

‘YAWA” fuses energetic street lingo with themes of ambition, perseverance and self-belief, showcasing a different side of the artist.

According to TJ Vybez, his music is driven by originality and real-life experiences, shaped by his environment and the determination to succeed despite life’s challenges.

“I want people to listen to my music and feel something they can relate to. Beyond entertainment, I want my music to reflect ambition, confidence and the realities of life,” he said

He explained that “YAWA” is about staying grounded and focused in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

“Everybody has dreams, but along the way, you encounter distractions, competition and people who may not understand your vision. ‘YAWA’ expresses confidence and determination. It’s enjoyable, but there’s a strong message behind it,” he noted.

“The message is to encourage people to believe in themselves and never give up on their dreams. Life comes with challenges, but you cannot allow every obstacle to stop your progress. Sometimes you have to stay focused, work hard and trust the process.”

For the singer, ‘YAWA” is a song about confidence, survival, grace and moving forward against all odds.

Unlike a regular performance clip, TJ Vybez opted for a cinematic video for the single. Directed by multiple award-winning filmmaker Ino Moses, the video merges music and film in a thrilling, relatable way.

“Music is powerful, but when you combine it with storytelling, people experience the message differently. I wanted a video people would watch not just for the song, but for the story,” he said.

He praised Ino Moses for bringing a strong storytelling perspective to the project.

“I wanted a director who understands storytelling and can interpret the energy of the music visually. The idea was to connect the music with characters, emotions and experiences audiences can relate to, while reflecting the song’s message.”

Looking ahead, TJ Vybez says his focus is on growth while staying true to his identity.

“My goal is to keep improving my songwriting, delivery and production quality while maintaining what makes my music unique. I will continue to learn, experiment and understand my sound better without limiting myself,” he added.