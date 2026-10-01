Tinubu’s Independence speech, empty promises of better future — Makinde campaign

Gov Seyi Makinde

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation has dismissed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 66th Independence Day address as empty promises that offered no concrete solution to Nigeria’s economic hardship, poverty and insecurity.

The campaign said Nigerians were again being promised a better future without clear, measurable commitments on how the government would ease the pressure on households or tackle insecurity.

Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, said the address remained vague on the major challenges confronting the country.

“It is indeed disappointing that the President’s address failed to present specific, measurable and binding economy and security policy commitments for which Nigerians can hold him accountable,” Ihediwa said.

The organisation also rejected the President’s defence of his economic reforms, blaming petrol subsidy removal and naira flotation for soaring fuel and transport costs, declining purchasing power, business closures and widespread poverty.

“In the four consecutive Independence Anniversary speeches presented by President Tinubu since he assumed office in 2023, Nigerians have listened to promises of a better future that never came,” the campaign said.

It questioned how prosperity could be achieved without decisive action on infrastructure, agriculture, industrialisation, local manufacturing and the country’s rising debt, while also faulting the government’s continued pursuit of foreign loans.

On insecurity, the campaign said the address failed to reassure families and communities affected by killings, maiming and abductions.

“It is saddening that the Independence Day speech had no soothing or reassuring words to millions of Nigerian families and communities who are victims of the daily killings, maiming and abductions going on under the APC administration,” it said.

The campaign said Nigerians deserved new leadership and urged voters to support its presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, whom it said had the blueprint to ‘Reset Nigeria’.