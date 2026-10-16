Tinubu woos investors for $78.5bn Nigerian projects

President Bola Tinubu has invited local and international investors to explore 65 bankable projects seeking $78.5 billion in investment, as his administration intensifies efforts to attract private capital into Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu disclosed this in a post on his X account on Friday, welcoming the World Bank Group’s efforts to mobilise up to $5.79 billion in private financing for Nigeria.

He said the initiative would complement the Federal Government’s economic reforms aimed at strengthening the investment climate, expanding businesses and improving Nigerians’ livelihoods.

According to the President, the World Bank partnership would support efforts to attract investment into critical sectors, including agriculture and digital infrastructure.

“ We undertook our economic reforms to build a stronger foundation for investment and give more Nigerians the opportunity to earn a better living,” he said.

Tinubu disclosed that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, presented the investment opportunities at the Nigeria Investors Forum.

The forum was held on the sidelines of the 2026 International Monetary Fund and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

The President urged Nigerian and international investors to examine the projects and engage directly with their sponsors through the Projects Nigeria platform.

He assured prospective investors that his administration would work with them to address obstacles and facilitate the implementation of viable investments.

According to him, the initiative is expected to create jobs, expand economic opportunities and strengthen the country’s capacity to attract private investment.

Investors can access details of the projects through the Federal Ministry of Finance’s Projects Nigeria platform at finance.gov.ng/projectsnigeria.