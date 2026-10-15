Tinubu sends NDLEA, NSIB, school of government bills to Reps

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted three executive bills to the House of Representatives for consideration, including proposals to reform the country’s drug law enforcement framework, expand the mandate of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and establish a National School of Government.

The three bills were contained in separate letters dated October 12, 2026, which Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, read during plenary on Thursday.

In the letters, marked “Restricted” and received by the Office of the Speaker on October 13, Tinubu said the bills were forwarded pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The bills are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Bill, 2026; the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the National School of Government Bill, 2026.

NDLEA Bill

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Bill seeks to repeal the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap. N30, and the Indian Hemp Act, Cap. 16, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

It proposes a consolidated legal framework for enforcing laws against the cultivation, processing, sale, trafficking and use of hard drugs.

The bill would also empower the agency to investigate persons suspected of involvement in drug-related activities.

NSIB Amendment Bill

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the NSIB (Establishment) Act, No. 35 of 2022, to reposition the bureau as an independent, multimodal safety investigation authority.

The proposed amendment would expand its mandate beyond aviation to cover rail, maritime and other transport-related incidents.

It would also transfer supervisory oversight to the Presidency and strengthen the bureau’s institutional, operational and administrative powers.

National School of Government Bill

The National School of Government Bill seeks to repeal the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria Act, Cap. A4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and establish the National School of Government, Nigeria.

The proposed institution would serve as a national centre for leadership development, policy delivery and executive capacity building.

Tinubu urged the House to give the three bills “expeditious consideration.”