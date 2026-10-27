Tinubu seeks Reps’ approval to expand transfer of convicted offenders agreements

President Bola Tinubu

By Gift ChapiOdekina

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a bill seeking to amend the Transfer of Convicted Offenders (Enactment and Enforcement) Act to the House of Representatives for consideration, with a view to extending its application to countries outside the Commonwealth.

In a letter dated October 20, 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, Tinubu urged lawmakers to consider the proposed legislation expeditiously.

The bill, titled Transfer of Convicted Offenders (Enactment and Enforcement) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the existing law, Cap. T16, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

According to the President, the proposed amendment is designed to give effect to schemes or agreements between the Federal Government of Nigeria and other countries for the transfer of convicted offenders.

The amendment would also empower the President, through an order published in the Federal Gazette, to extend the application of the Act to any country with which Nigeria has entered into such an agreement.

Tinubu said the proposed change would enable Nigeria to implement agreements concluded with countries outside the Commonwealth, potentially broadening the scope of international cooperation on the transfer of convicted offenders.

Transmitting the bill pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the President formally requested the consideration of the House of Representatives.

“While it is my hope that the House of Representatives will consider this submission expeditiously, please accept, Rt. Hon. Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Tinubu stated in the letter.

The bill is now before the House for consideration. The presidential communication did not specify the countries that could be covered by future agreements or provide details of the proposed implementation arrangements.