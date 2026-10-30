Tinubu nominates six executive directors for NMDPRA, seeks Senate confirmation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja
President Bola Tinubu has nominated six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).
The President has forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate via a letter for confirmation.
A statement by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated that three nominees are being reappointed, while three are new.
”Once the Senate approves them, all nominees will serve a five-year term,” the statement noted.
The renominated executive directors are Mr Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; Mr Ogbugo Kalu Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.
The new executive directors are Mr Mobolaji Tajudeen Musa, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; Ms Ogechukwu Modie, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning; and Mr Said Abutalib, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.
The President urged the Senate to consider the nominations expeditiously to ensure institutional continuity and strengthen the Authority’s oversight capacity
President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mrs Jumoke Gafar as Secretary to the Board/Authority and Legal Adviser, subject to completing the statutory processes under Section 46 of the PIA.
Recall that President Tinubu had in April, appointed Engr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the agency’s chief executive.
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