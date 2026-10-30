Tinubu nominates six executive directors for NMDPRA, seeks Senate confirmation

‎‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has nominated six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

‎The President has forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate via a letter for confirmation.

‎A statement by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated that three nominees are being reappointed, while three are new.

‎”Once the Senate approves them, all nominees will serve a five-year term,” the statement noted.

‎The renominated executive directors are Mr Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; Mr Ogbugo Kalu Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

‎The new executive directors are Mr Mobolaji Tajudeen Musa, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; Ms Ogechukwu Modie, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning; and Mr Said Abutalib, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.

‎The President urged the Senate to consider the nominations expeditiously to ensure institutional continuity and strengthen the Authority’s oversight capacity‎

‎President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mrs Jumoke Gafar as Secretary to the Board/Authority and Legal Adviser, subject to completing the statutory processes under Section 46 of the PIA.

‎Recall that President Tinubu had in April, appointed Engr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the agency’s chief executive.

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