Tinubu mourns Afenifere leader Fasoranti

Pa Fasoranti

By Adeola Badru

Afenifere has mourned its leader, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, recalling his contributions to Nigeria’s independence struggle, opposition to military rule and the campaign for the restoration of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, as it described him as an exemplary leader whose life embodied patriotism, courage and service to humanity.

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation announced his passing in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, who said the centenarian, also known as Asiwaju Yoruba, died at about 4pm.

Fasoranti, who turned 100 on May 11, 2026, was described by Afenifere as “a humanist, a philanthropist, an exemplary leader, a genuine patriot and a Yoruba leader and an icon” who remained a model of courage even in the most heart-rending circumstances.

The organisation said the late elder statesman was the first of its leaders to attain the age of 100, having assumed the leadership of Afenifere in November 2008 following the death of his predecessor, Chief Abraham Adesanya, in August of the same year.

According to the statement, Fasoranti followed in the footsteps of his predecessors by living an exemplary life from which individuals and organisations could draw inspiration and model their conduct.

One of the frontline followers of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the Action Group’s struggle for Nigeria’s independence, Fasoranti remained involved in progressive politics in the post-independence period.

His lifetime spanned Nigeria’s colonial era, independence, the Civil War, successive military administrations and the return to democratic rule.

Afenifere recalled that Fasoranti was actively involved in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which spearheaded the struggle for the restoration of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The organisation said he participated actively in efforts to restore civilian rule whenever the military intervened in Nigeria’s political process, describing him as “a democrat par excellence”.

It added that Fasoranti, like his political mentor, Awolowo, and his predecessors as Afenifere leader, the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin and Chief Abraham Adesanya, believed that public office should be used to serve the best interests of the people.

Beyond his political engagements, the late elder statesman was an educationist who established Omolere Nursery and Primary School, Akure High School and St. Frances’ Academy in Igoba, Akure, Ondo State.

He also served as Ondo State Commissioner for Finance between 1979 and 1983 under the administration of the late Governor Michael Adekunle Ajasin in the old Ondo State.

Afenifere described Fasoranti as an unassuming progressive icon whose commitment to humanity, philanthropy and public service would continue to inspire individuals and organisations.

The organisation said it would “sorely miss this exemplary, unassuming, progressive icon who was a humanist and philanthropist in every sense of it”.

It extended its condolences to the deceased’s immediate and extended families, the Ondo State Government and people, members of the Afenifere family in Nigeria and the diaspora, the Yoruba people worldwide and Nigerians, noting that Nigeria was a country dear to Fasoranti.