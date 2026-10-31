Tinubu hails BusinessDay publisher Frank Aigbogun at 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Publisher of BusinessDay newspaper, Frank Aigbogun, on his 70th birthday, praising his contributions to business journalism, economic reporting and national development.

Tinubu described Aigbogun as a distinguished journalist and media entrepreneur whose work has helped promote informed public discourse and strengthen business reporting in Nigeria.

The president conveyed his congratulations in a statement dated October 31, 2026, ahead of Aigbogun’s birthday on Sunday, November 1.

He commended the veteran journalist for his commitment to responsible journalism and for using BusinessDay to provide a platform for insightful analysis of economic policies, investment opportunities and developments shaping the country’s business environment.

Tinubu said, “As a distinguished journalist and media entrepreneur, Aigbogun has contributed significantly to the growth of business journalism, economic reporting, and informed public discourse in Nigeria.”

He also acknowledged the newspaper’s role in connecting different stakeholders in the country’s economic sector.

“Of particular note is his use of BusinessDay to strengthen connections among the media, the private sector, policymakers, and the investing public, while advancing credible business reporting in national development,” the president stated.

Tinubu further described experienced media professionals such as Aigbogun as important contributors to Nigeria’s institutional development, particularly as the country implements economic reforms.

“I believe experienced media professionals such as Frank must remain invaluable contributors to Nigeria’s institutional development and the advancement of business journalism, at a critical time, as our nation undergoes economic reforms,” he said.

The president also praised Aigbogun’s commitment to providing insightful coverage of economic policies and investment opportunities, noting the importance of credible business journalism to national development.

“As he celebrates this milestone, I wish him good health, renewed strength, and greater accomplishments in the years ahead,” Tinubu added.