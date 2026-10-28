Tinubu departs Abuja for Makkah to pray for Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage involving prayers and other religious rites.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the visit will provide the President an opportunity for spiritual reflection and prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability and continued progress.

While in Makkah, Tinubu is expected to perform the religious rites associated with Umrah and seek Allah’s guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people.

Before departing Abuja, the President will commission equipment acquired by the Nigerian Air Force at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the spiritual exercise. The statement was dated October 28, 2026.