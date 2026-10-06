‘The world thanks you’ — Neymar bids farewell to Messi ahead of Argentina final game

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Brazilian football star Neymar has paid an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi ahead of the Argentine captain’s final appearance for the country against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Messi is set to make his final appearance for Argentina against Benin, with tributes pouring in for the 39-year-old after an illustrious international career with the Albiceleste.

Neymar, who shared the pitch with Messi at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 and Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023, joined the tributes with a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account.

“Everyone who loves football has enjoyed your talent over the years. Today will be your last match in the shirt of your national team, your country, and I hope you enjoy every moment, and that all the words of appreciation offered to you today bring you joy,” Neymar wrote.

“It is not Argentina alone that thanks you, but the entire world thanks you for everything you have given to football,” he added.

“Thank you for making me love football even more. It was an honour for me to play against you, and most importantly, to make history with you. Thank you, Lionel Messi.”

Messi has enjoyed a remarkable career with Argentina, winning three major international titles — the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His final appearance for the national team will bring an end to an international career that has seen him establish himself as one of Argentina’s most decorated players.

Vanguard News