The language of confidence, by Ruth Oji

When people think about commanding presence in professional or academic life, their minds often turn to dramatic images. They picture a charismatic orator pacing across a stage, an assertive executive dominating a boardroom table, or an aggressive negotiator staring down their counterparts. Popular culture frequently tells us that confidence is loud, expansive, and uncompromising. Yet in the everyday reality of modern organizations—whether in corporate offices, media studios, university seminar rooms, energy facilities, or technology hubs—that kind of theatrical performance rarely builds lasting respect. More often, forced dominance comes across as insecurity disguised as bravado. True professional confidence is far quieter. It is communicated not through rigid posturing or loud pronouncements, but through calm, steady, and respectful physical presence. How you hold yourself, breathe, look at others, and move in a room sets the tone for how your message will be received long before you complete your opening remarks.

Looking Beyond the Myths of Body Language

In recent decades, popular business literature has been filled with sweeping claims about non-verbal communication. We have been told that crossing one’s arms always indicates defensiveness, that eye contact can be measured to exact percentages to prove honesty, or that adopting dramatic “power poses” will instantly transform career outcomes. Human communication is far too rich and contextual for such rigid formulas. A person might cross their arms simply because the room is cold. A colleague may look down while thinking because they are processing complex technical data, not because they are hiding the truth. Furthermore, cultural norms regarding eye contact, personal space, and hand gestures vary widely across the world. In some cultural traditions, direct and unbroken eye contact is seen as confident and engaging; in others, continuous staring is considered impolite or confrontational. Effective body language is not about memorizing a set of theatrical tricks or attempting to read minds. Instead, it is about developing self-awareness: learning how physical tension affects your voice and delivery, and adopting a grounded, natural baseline that helps both you and your listeners feel at ease.

What Calm Presence Looks Like

When someone possesses calm presence, their physical behavior communicates stability, open attention, and respect. This baseline consists of several simple, observable habits: First, their posture is grounded and balanced. Whether sitting or standing, their feet rest flat on the floor, supporting their weight evenly. They do not nervously sway back and forth, bounce their legs, or lean precariously on one arm. Their back is naturally straight without being stiff or military, allowing their chest and ribcage to expand comfortably. Second, their shoulders and neck remain relaxed. Under stress, the human body instinctively pulls the shoulders upward toward the ears in a protective reflex. A grounded communicator notices this tension and gently rolls their shoulders back and down, which immediately eases vocal strain and projects composure. Third, their facial expressions and eye contact are warm and natural. Rather than maintaining an intense, unblinking stare that makes others uncomfortable, they look at people with genuine engagement, breaking eye contact naturally when reflecting or listening to multiple speakers. Their facial expressions reflect interest and openness rather than stern detachment.

Fourth, their hands support their message rather than distracting from it. When speaking, their hands move naturally to illustrate key concepts—such as separating two points or describing scale—and rest comfortably when the point is made. They avoid nervous habits like clicking pens, twisting rings, or tapping fingers on the table. Finally, their physical pace is measured. Nervous communicators tend to move quickly: they turn their heads abruptly, rush through their slide transitions, and fidget with their notes. Calm communicators move smoothly and deliberately, creating an atmosphere of patience and clarity.

Adapting to Virtual and In-Person Settings

In today’s hybrid working and learning environments, physical presence must also adapt to the medium being used. In a physical conference room or lecture hall, presence involves reading the whole room. It means acknowledging people seated at the far ends of the table, projecting your voice to fill the physical space comfortably, and using open, natural gestures that match the size of the room. On a virtual video call, however, physical presence operates within a compact digital frame. Many professionals inadvertently weaken their presence on screen by placing their laptop on a low desk, forcing colleagues to look upward at their chin and ceiling. Others sit in dark rooms with backlighting from a window, turning their face into a shadow, or look constantly at their own preview thumbnail rather than toward the camera lens. Adapting to virtual spaces requires simple, intentional adjustments. Elevate your webcam to eye level so you are looking straight across at your colleagues. Position a gentle light source in front of you so your expressions are clearly visible. Keep your camera framed from the mid-chest up, allowing natural hand gestures to be seen within the frame. These small technical adjustments show preparation and respect for the people on the other side of the screen.

Practical Grounding Under Pressure

The greatest challenge to maintaining calm body language is stress. When walking into a high-stakes job interview, a postgraduate thesis defense, a board presentation, or a difficult performance review, our sympathetic nervous system triggers the familiar fight-or-flight response. Heart rate accelerates, breathing becomes shallow, vocal cords tighten, and hands begin to shake. Telling yourself mentally to “relax” rarely works because tension is a physical state. To calm your mind, you must first calm your body through practical grounding:

The Diaphragmatic Breath: Two minutes before your meeting or presentation begins, take two slow, deep breaths in through your nose, letting your abdomen expand rather than your chest. Exhale slowly through your mouth. This simple breathing exercise immediately activates the parasympathetic nervous system, lowering your heart rate and steadying your vocal pitch.

The Physical Grounding Check: Feel the weight of your feet flat on the floor and the support of the chair beneath you. Unclench your jaw and let your tongue drop from the roof of your mouth. Release the tension in your shoulders and hands.

The Prepared Opening: Memorize your first two sentences so you can deliver them smoothly while making warm eye contact, without looking down at notes or screens. Starting with clarity builds immediate physical momentum.

The Intentional Pause: When asked a difficult question, do not jump into an answer with tense, hurried movement. Take a breath, pause for two seconds, and begin speaking at a steady, measured pace.

Presence Is an Act of Service

Ultimately, physical presence is not about drawing attention to yourself or proving your importance. It is an act of service to your audience and colleagues. When you bring a calm, grounded, and open presence into a room, you lower the emotional temperature of the space. You make it easier for people to focus on the ideas being discussed rather than the anxiety in the room. You create an environment where collaboration, clear thinking, and respectful dialogue can flourish. As you navigate your professional and academic responsibilities this week, remember that you do not need to be the loudest person in the room to lead effectively. Ground your posture, breathe deeply, move with purpose, and let your steadiness speak for you.