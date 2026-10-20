Tambuwal dismisses APC defection rumours

Tambuwal

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has dismissed reports circulating on social media that he plans to defect from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the claims as false and misleading.

The former Sokoto State governor, through his media office, said he had no intention of leaving the ADC, warning that the speculation could create unnecessary confusion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement dated October 19, 2026, and signed by Prince Daniel, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the senator, Tambuwal’s media office reaffirmed his commitment to the ADC and its political objectives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Tambuwal has no plans to join the APC. Suggestions to the contrary are false, baseless and should be disregarded,” the statement said.

The clarification comes amid heightened political activities and realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, as parties and their leading figures position themselves for the contest.

However, the media office insisted that the reports should not be interpreted as an indication of any impending change in Tambuwal’s party affiliation.

It explained that the senator’s longstanding relationships with politicians across party lines should not be misconstrued as evidence of a planned defection, noting that his years in public service had enabled him to maintain friendships and political contacts beyond the ADC.

The statement also cautioned against drawing conclusions from photographs and video clips circulating on social media, stressing that cordial interactions between politicians from different parties did not necessarily indicate negotiations to change political allegiance.

“Political civility is no proof of political realignment,” it said, adding that exchanging greetings or interacting with members of another party should not be presented as evidence of a defection plan.

According to the media office, Tambuwal’s immediate priority is to strengthen the ADC, build broader political cooperation and mobilise Nigerians ahead of the next general elections, rather than be distracted by what it described as unsubstantiated claims about his political future.

The statement further argued that public discourse should focus on the challenges confronting Nigerians, particularly economic hardship, insecurity and governance concerns, instead of being dominated by rumours about politicians’ movements.

“At a time when Nigerians are demanding answers to pressing economic, security and governance challenges, public discussion deserves substance and truth,” the statement said.

It urged political stakeholders to concentrate on offering credible leadership and solutions to the country’s problems.

The media office also appealed to Tambuwal’s supporters and members of the public to remain focused on the political tasks ahead, while urging media organisations and social media commentators to verify reports concerning the senator’s political affiliation with his office before publication.

It reiterated that Tambuwal remained committed to accountable leadership, democratic values and the welfare of Nigerians, insisting that reports linking him to a possible defection to the APC did not reflect his declared political position.