Taiwo Godwin’s Death: NANS demands independent probe, rejects protest

By Joseph Erunke

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State Joint Campus Council (JCC), has demanded an independent investigation into the death of Taiwo Godwin, a student of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the incident must be transparently established.

The council, however, distanced itself from a planned protest over the death, warning that individuals organising demonstrations in its name without the authorisation of its recognised leadership did not represent its position.

The development comes as the management of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, announced an investigation into Godwin’s death, which occurred while he was receiving treatment at the hospital’s General Medical Practice Unit.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Habeebullahi Adekunle Tijani, NANS Ogun JCC urged the institution’s Students’ Union and other recognised student bodies to engage the hospital management in dialogue to seek clarification and present their demands.

The council said the immediate priority should be to establish the facts surrounding the death, ensure accountability and prevent the incident from generating unnecessary tension.

It also called on the hospital management to demonstrate openness by allowing student representatives to express their concerns and obtain answers to questions surrounding the incident.

According to Tijani, a transparent investigation supported by constructive engagement between students and hospital authorities would help resolve outstanding questions and restore confidence among students and other stakeholders.

NANS warns against exploitation

While demanding accountability, the council cautioned against attempts by individuals or groups to exploit the tragedy for personal gain, warning that the incident must not become a pretext for extortion, intimidation or the pursuit of selfish interests.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NANS Ogun State JCC is not planning or authorising any protest over this incident. Any individuals or groups organising or threatening protests in the name of NANS Ogun JCC without the authorisation of its recognised leadership do not represent the Council or its position,” the statement said.

The council urged security agencies to remain vigilant and take lawful action against anyone attempting to exploit the incident to foment disorder, extort money or threaten peace and security in Ogun State.

It maintained that a meeting involving the Students’ Union, other recognised student unions and the hospital management was necessary to address concerns surrounding Godwin’s death.

Tijani said the hospital authorities must be willing to listen to the students, respond to their demands and work towards a satisfactory resolution.

“Students must be heard, accountability must be pursued, and the peace of Ogun State must be protected,” the council stated.

Hospital begins investigation

Meanwhile, the management of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, has confirmed that an investigation into Godwin’s death is underway.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the hospital expressed sadness over the incident and assured students, staff members and the public that the circumstances surrounding the death would be examined in accordance with established procedures.

The statement, signed by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Abiola Ajibola, on behalf of the Acting Provost and Medical Director, said the management was committed to ensuring that the investigation was thorough, impartial and transparent.

It added that steps were being taken to expedite the process and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“We further assure all concerned that every necessary step will be taken to establish the facts, address any issues identified, and ensure that justice is served,” the statement read.

The investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding Godwin’s death, as NANS Ogun JCC insists that dialogue, transparency and accountability should guide the response to the incident.