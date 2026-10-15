Strengthen humanitarian interventions for disaster victims, vulnerable groups – DNKI

Ityohegh

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A nonprofit organisation, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI) has called on its members, governments and well-meaning individuals to strengthen humanitarian interventions for disaster victims and vulnerable groups across Nigeria and beyond.

The organisation made the call as it marked its 2026 Humanitarian Day, observed annually on October 15, with the theme, ‘Humanity First: Advancing Hope, Dignity and Community Wellbeing’.

In a statement marking the occasion, DNKI International President, Chief Oliver Patrick Ityohegh, urged Norsemen worldwide to demonstrate brotherhood through practical acts of compassion, charity and support for individuals and communities in need.

He stressed that humanitarian service should go beyond annual celebrations and become a way of life, reflected in daily interactions and collective efforts to build a caring, inclusive and peaceful society.

According to him, DNKI chapters across the world should intensify community-based interventions aimed at alleviating hardship, supporting vulnerable populations, promoting development and strengthening unity among members.

“Our guiding principle, ‘Service to Humanity,’ is more than a motto; it is a responsibility that calls on every Norseman to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others”, Ityohegh said.

He noted that charitable outreach, relief distribution and community support could help restore dignity to disadvantaged persons and bring hope to those facing difficult circumstances.

The DNKI president expressed concern over natural and human-induced disasters affecting communities in Nigeria and other parts of the world, noting that emergencies often leave families displaced, livelihoods destroyed and vulnerable people struggling to meet basic needs.

He urged the organisation’s chapters and members to sustain and expand support for disaster-hit communities through the provision of food, clothing, medical assistance and other essential relief materials, subject to available resources.

Ityohegh also called for greater attention to displaced persons, widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, the elderly and other vulnerable groups requiring support to rebuild their lives.

He appealed to federal and state governments to strengthen emergency response systems, improve disaster preparedness and ensure the timely delivery of relief services during crises.

He said prompt intervention, effective coordination, adequately equipped emergency agencies and sufficient resources were critical to saving lives, reducing suffering and restoring hope to affected communities.

The organisation also commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Fire Service (FFS), State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), humanitarian groups and voluntary organisations for their contributions to rescue operations, disaster response and relief efforts.

While acknowledging their efforts, Ityohegh emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among government agencies, civil society organisations, community leaders, the private sector and voluntary groups to address humanitarian challenges more effectively.

He reaffirmed DNKI’s commitment to promoting human welfare through responsible engagement, humanitarian outreach and community-focused initiatives.

According to him, even small acts of kindness can transform lives, restore hope and inspire others to contribute to the wellbeing of society.

“As we celebrate this year’s Humanitarian Day, I encourage every Norseman to look beyond personal interests and embrace the greater responsibility of making our communities safer, stronger and more humane”, he said.

He urged members to uphold the values of love, unity, integrity and selfless service, stressing that compassion and practical assistance must remain central to the organisation’s activities.

“Humanity must always come first. Together, we can advance hope, preserve human dignity and build communities where compassion is practised, the vulnerable are supported and no one is left behind”, Ityohegh added.