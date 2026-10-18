Speaker Abbas mobilises grassroots support for Tinubu, APC candidates in Kaduna

Tajudeen Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged Kaduna citizens to re-elect President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates to sustain ongoing reforms and development projects in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abbas made the call on Sunday in continuation of the tour of his constituency to inaugurate projects.

Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for road construction and educational projects in Ikara Local Government Area, Abbas said the sacrifices associated with the Federal Government’s reforms were temporary.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians would soon begin to experience the benefits.

He urged Nigerians to give Tinubu a second term to complete the reforms, calling him a friend of Kaduna State.

The Speaker said Kaduna benefited from four federal university projects within three years under Tinubu’s administration, after decades without another federal university.

He listed the upgrade of the Federal College of Education, Zaria, to a university, the establishment of the University of Applied Sciences in Kachia and the conversion of the Kaduna petroleum institute into a university.

Abbas also said a bill he sponsored secured presidential approval to convert Kaduna Polytechnic into a Federal University of Technology. He said the development, along with other federal projects, justified Kaduna residents supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Abbas also urged residents to support Gov. Uba Sani’s re-election in 2027, citing ongoing road, water and health projects across the state.

He warned that a change of government could jeopardise the completion of ongoing projects, urging citizens to support continuity.

The Speaker commended Uba Sani for his contributions to Kaduna State’s development and support for his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He also solicited support for the APC candidates in Kaduna, thanking the party for its support and contributions to development in the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Uba Sani, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr AbdulKadir Meyere, commended the Speaker for extending development projects to communities across the state.

Gov. Sani also solicited support for all APC candidates in the state for continuity and to sustain the dividends of democracy.