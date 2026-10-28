South-East: Abia records 460,011 new voters, only 21,528 collect PVCs

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By Steve Oko, Anayo Okoli, Emmanuel Iheaka, Vincent Ujumadu, Jeff Agbodo and Chinedu Adonu

With preparations for the 2027 general elections gathering momentum, the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) has emerged as a major concern in the South-East, where the region accounts for the lowest share of Nigeria’s registered voters.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported progress in some states, the absence of updated figures in others has made it difficult to assess the overall level of PVC collection across the geopolitical zone.

INEC statistics show that the South-East has 11,976,218 registered voters, representing 11.58 per cent of Nigeria’s national voter register of 103,428,715.

The North-West leads with 25,083,411 registered voters, representing 24.25 per cent, followed by the South-West with 19,614,274, or 18.96 per cent.

The North-Central has 16,965,787 registered voters, representing 16.41 per cent, while the South-South accounts for 15,823,550, or 15.30 per cent. The North-East has 13,965,475 registered voters, representing 13.51 per cent.

The figures underscore the disparity in voter registration across the six geopolitical zones and the need for increased mobilisation in the South-East ahead of the 2027 elections.

Investigations by Vanguard indicate that PVC distribution and collection in the region remain uneven, with some state offices yet to release updated statistics.

Abia: Only 21,528 of 460,011 new registrants collect PVCs

Only 21,528 of the additional voters registered in Abia State have collected their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 general elections, INEC has said.

The figure represents about 4.7 per cent of the 460,011 additional registrants, raising concerns about the pace of collection as preparations for the elections intensify.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Abia State, Professor Sylvia Agu, told Vanguard that the state had 2,620,151 registered voters for the 2027 elections, compared with 2,180,140 in 2023.

The difference between the two figures represents an increase of 440,011 registered voters.

Agu said 21,528 PVCs had been collected as of October 22, 2026, explaining that the cards had not all arrived in the state, as INEC was receiving them in batches.

She said the commission expected more PVCs to arrive and commended newly registered voters for their enthusiasm in collecting their cards.

The REC added that INEC had been sensitising residents on the importance of PVC collection and expressed optimism that the exercise would record significant success in the state.

In Imo State, INEC is yet to release certified figures for registered voters and PVC collection as it continues to address issues arising from the display of the voters’ register.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Mrs Emmanuella Ben-Opara, told Vanguard that the commission was reviewing complaints, including reports that some persons listed in the register were deceased.

She said it would be premature to release final figures while the process was ongoing.

“We still have more than two months to the election. You know we just displayed the voters’ register, and now we are dealing with issues arising from the register. Some people coming to say that some persons whose names are there are dead. So, we have to look at these things and address them,” she said.

Ben-Opara, however, described the rate of PVC collection in the state as encouraging, although she declined to provide figures.

“People are collecting their PVCs and the rate is encouraging, but I can’t give you the number now. It is a public document which we will make available when the process is completed,” she added.

In Ebonyi State, INEC said it had commenced the distribution of PVCs to newly registered voters but did not provide figures on the number of cards collected or the updated voter register.

The Head of Voter Education in the state, Mr Victor Okoh, said the commission’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) department was still compiling the relevant data.

He said the available figure for registered voters remained the 1,558,840 recorded in the register used for the 2023 general elections, pending the completion of the updated register.

Okoh said the number of PVCs collected by newly registered voters would be determined after the ongoing distribution exercise had been concluded.

“For the number of registered voters, what I can give you for now is the register used for the 2023 general elections, which stood at 1,558,840. The ICT department is still gathering the data for this year’s register, which will soon be ready,” he said.

He urged eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing exercise to collect their PVCs ahead of the 2027 elections.

Anambra gets 5,720 BVAS, deploys 22,280 ad hoc staff

INEC has procured 5,720 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and plans to deploy 22,280 ad hoc staff for the 2027 general elections in Anambra State.

The REC in the state, Dr Elizabeth Agwu, disclosed this in Awka, saying the commission had also conducted an infrastructural audit and upgraded its technological facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Agwu said INEC had intensified personnel training and improved its information and communications technology infrastructure as part of efforts to deliver credible elections.

She warned political parties and candidates against attempting to induce electoral officials, stressing that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

The REC also said electoral fraud and attempts to manipulate the process would not be tolerated.

As part of measures to address electoral malpractices, Agwu said INEC had begun relocating offices operating within local government secretariats to alternative locations.

She added that contracts had been awarded for the construction of storage facilities and other structures.

Urging political parties to focus on issue-based campaigns, she said voters were more interested in candidates’ records and proposed policies than attempts to undermine the electoral process.

“Showcase your political parties, tell the people what you want to do. The people are interested in what you have done before and what you will do for them in future. Don’t plan to scuttle the election because it’s not going to work,” she said.

On voter registration, Agwu said about 2.844 million people had registered to vote in Anambra State.

She said those who registered between January and July during the continuous voter registration exercise were expected to check the displayed registers and collect their PVCs at INEC headquarters or designated centres across the state.

The collection exercise for that category of registrants ran from October 9 to 15, while those who registered after July were scheduled to begin collecting their PVCs on November 15.

Efforts by Vanguard to obtain the reaction of INEC in Enugu State on PVC collection and other electoral issues were unsuccessful, as the REC, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, and the Head of Voter Education were unavailable during a visit to the commission’s office.

A receptionist declined to provide the officials’ contact details, insisting that the reporter submit a formal application to the REC for approval before any official could speak with him.

Attempts to reach the REC and the Head of Voter Education for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

South-East monarchs target 80% voter participation

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the South-East have set a target of between 60 and 80 per cent voter participation in the 2027 general elections, pledging to mobilise eligible voters across the region to collect their PVCs and exercise their civic rights.

The Chairman of the South-East Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Linus Nto Mbah, told Vanguard that traditional institutions were taking voter mobilisation seriously in a bid to reverse the low participation recorded in previous elections.

Mbah said the monarchs had resolved to intensify grassroots sensitisation and encourage eligible voters, including Igbo people living outside the South-East, to participate in the elections.

He disclosed that the traditional rulers had also agreed to discourage ceremonies and social engagements from January 3, 2027, until after the elections to enable people to focus on electoral participation.

“We want to make sure that everybody participates, at least up to 60 or 80 per cent. We are spending resources on this,” Mbah said.

He explained that increased participation would give the region a clearer picture of its voting strength and enable more eligible citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

On PVC collection, the monarch said the exercise was still ongoing, adding that he would seek updated information on the collection rate.

Mbah urged residents to obtain their PVCs and vote for candidates of their choice, stressing the importance of active participation in the democratic process.

Igbo youths challenge INEC on PVC distribution

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has challenged INEC to ensure the timely distribution of PVCs and guarantee credible elections in the South-East in 2027.

The group warned that no eligible voter in the zone should be disenfranchised by administrative delays, logistical failures or difficulties accessing PVCs.

COSEYL President-General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, told Vanguard that INEC must translate its assurances on electoral preparedness into verifiable results capable of inspiring public confidence.

He urged the commission to improve PVC collection procedures, strengthen voter education, communicate clearly with the public and ensure the neutrality of electoral officials.

“Our message to INEC is simple: Prepare thoroughly, communicate clearly, treat every voter fairly, and ensure that every vote is accurately counted,” the group said.

COSEYL also urged INEC to strengthen electoral technology, establish effective channels for resolving complaints and engage youth organisations across the region in voter education and peaceful electoral participation.

The group clarified that it was not demanding preferential treatment for the South-East but equal access to the electoral process and protection of every eligible citizen’s voting rights.

It urged young people to collect their PVCs, verify their registration details, reject vote-buying and political violence, and make informed choices at the polls.

“The time to address electoral challenges is before election day, not after the damage has been done,” COSEYL said, urging INEC to demonstrate its readiness through transparent and measurable action ahead of the 2027 general elections.