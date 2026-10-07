Senior English football figures fear Man City could play in next season’s UCL despite relegation

A logo is pictured outside the Etihad Stadium, the home ground of Manchester City football club, in Manchester, north-west England on September 30, 2026. The Premier League said on September 29 that Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Senior figures within English football are concerned that Manchester City could still play in next season’s Champions League even if the club is relegated from the Premier League over financial breaches, according to the BBC.

The concern centres on a possible scenario in which City win the Champions League this season, which would give them a route into next season’s competition as defending champions regardless of their position in the English football pyramid.

BBC Sport reports that there is currently no automatic mechanism to prevent a club from competing in a European competition if it qualifies on sporting merit.

An independent commission recently found City guilty of all charges relating to the inflation of sponsorship revenue by £830 million through sham contracts, as well as concealing another £90 million in expenses.

The commission found that without the alleged breaches, City would have failed the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules in all nine seasons between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

City have denied any wrongdoing and described the verdict as a “Premier League conspiracy”. The club has appealed the findings.

BBC Sport said several senior figures in the English game had raised concerns about City potentially qualifying for the Champions League next season if their appeal fails and they receive severe sanctions.

Such sanctions could include a heavy points deduction, a large fine, transfer restrictions or even immediate expulsion from the Premier League.

One of the immediate issues is whether City would be granted the UEFA licence required to compete in European competitions.

The licence process is handled by the Football Association and delegated to the Premier League, but the criteria are based largely on a club’s current financial position and do not take historical breaches or sanctions into account.

One source told BBC Sport that the issue of City’s licence “had been raised”, adding that resolving it would require “the sort of joined up thinking that’s been a bit lacking so far”.

Another source said the grounds for refusing City a licence were unclear because licences are awarded based on current financial performance.

Even if a points deduction prevents City from qualifying for the Champions League through their Premier League position, they could potentially qualify by winning the competition itself.

There are also other European routes. Winning the FA Cup could secure a place in the Europa League, while victory in the Carabao Cup would provide a route into the Conference League.

UEFA cannot take action while the Premier League’s disciplinary process is ongoing, but its administration and Club Financial Control Body are expected to consider possible scenarios.

UEFA could open a disciplinary case to find a way of removing City’s eligibility if the club’s appeal fails and they qualify for Europe.

However, there are concerns over whether such action would succeed after City previously overturned a two-year UEFA ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020.

The CAS ruled at the time that UEFA’s findings against City were time-barred under its rules.

The Premier League’s sanctioning hearing, which will determine the punishment for the latest findings, has yet to be scheduled.