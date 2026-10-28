Senate confirms seven FRC board nominees

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has confirmed the appointment of seven nominees to the board of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), including Dr Abdullahi Saidu as chairman.

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report presented on Wednesday by the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Kamarudeen Olalere (Osun West).

The confirmed nominees are Saidu as chairman, alongside Mohammed Asmau, Mohammed Makama, Suleiman Gidado, Louis Ndukwe, Amaechi Ugwele and Olaniyi Onikola as members of the commission’s board.

President Bola Tinubu had last month written to the Senate, seeking the screening and confirmation of the nominees for appointment to key government institutions.

The letter was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Following the reading of the letter, Akpabio referred the nominations to the Senate Committee on Finance and directed it to report back within two weeks for legislative consideration.