Senate confirms Eze Anaba, 15 others to NHRC board

Eze Anaba, President, the Nigerian Guild of Editors

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has confirmed the appointment of the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Eze Anaba, and 15 other nominees to the governing board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report presented on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN, APC, Ondo Central).

The Senate also confirmed Dr Salamatu Hussaina Suleiman as chairman of the board and Dr Anthony Ojukwu (SAN) as Executive Secretary.

Other confirmed nominees are Mrs Roseline Tasha, Ambassador Adam Yubak Baku, ACG Felix Lawrence, Edmund Chinonye, Chinonye Obiaku (SAN), Oluwakemi Asiwaju Okere-Odo, Professor Adedeji Ogunji, Kingsley Chidozie, Mohammed Adelodu, Maupe Ogun Yusuf, Otunba Francis Meshioye, Patience Patrick Udoh and Hawwa Ibrahim.

President Bola Tinubu had in April written to the Senate, seeking the screening and confirmation of the nominees as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s human rights protection framework.

The letter was read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter, Tinubu sought the reconstitution of the commission’s governing board in line with statutory provisions.

The President said the nominations were made pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rights Commission (Establishment) Act, 2010, which empowers him to constitute the board, subject to Senate confirmation.

The nominees were drawn from diverse professional backgrounds, including the media and legal sectors.

The NHRC is mandated to promote and protect human rights, investigate alleged violations and encourage compliance with national and international human rights standards.

The reconstitution of the board is expected to strengthen the commission’s institutional capacity to discharge its statutory responsibilities.