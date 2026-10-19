Saudi Arabia executes Bangladeshi newlyweds over mosque kiss

By Efe Onodjae

Two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siri Akhtar, have reportedly been executed in Saudi Arabia following their conviction over an alleged immoral act inside a mosque in Mecca.

Reports circulating on social media and seen by Vanguard showed that Bangladesh claimed the couple, who had travelled to Mecca for their honeymoon, were accused of kissing on the forehead inside the mosque.

The gesture was reportedly an expression of gratitude to Allah for their marriage.

The reports further claimed that the couple’s bodies had been returned to Bangladesh in two coffins for burial.