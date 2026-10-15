Ronaldo must return to Portugal after dispute is resolved — Vitinha

Ronaldo

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has expressed hope that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Portugal national team after resolving his dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

Vitinha said he wanted the disagreement involving the 41-year-old forward to be settled amicably, adding that Ronaldo’s return was what everyone in the team hoped for.

Speaking to TNT Sports on Wednesday after PSG’s 4-2 victory over Manchester City, Vitinha said the recent international break had been marked by heightened emotions.

“It was a turbulent international break — full of high emotions,” he said.

“For my part, I just hope everything gets resolved for the best. I hope he [Ronaldo] returns and that everything turns out fine. The truth is, that’s what we all want. I hope he comes back and everything is sorted out.”

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp during the international break following a disagreement with Jesus over his playing time.

The Al Nassr forward subsequently apologised to his teammates in a social media statement but also accused Jesus of “breaking his word” to him.

Ronaldo said he would accept whatever punishment the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) imposed while reaffirming his desire to continue representing his country.

The FPF provisionally suspended the Portugal captain, although a final disciplinary decision has yet to be announced. Details of the proceedings are expected to remain confidential until the investigation is concluded.

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s record goalscorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances for the national team.

Vitinha featured in all four of Portugal’s Nations League victories during the international break. Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark and Wales in their next two matches in November.