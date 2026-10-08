Returned Benin artefacts to go on public display

…Cultural troupes from South-South, South-East to perform

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Returned Benin artefacts taken away during the 1897 British expedition will be displayed for public viewing as part of activities marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Chairman of the anniversary organising committee and former Edo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, disclosed this while addressing a press conference on the month-long celebrations in Benin City.

Imasuen said the exhibition would be organised by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) and would provide members of the public an opportunity to see some of the artefacts that have been returned to Nigeria.

He said the return of the artefacts was part of efforts associated with the Oba’s advocacy and that of previous monarchs for the restitution of Benin cultural heritage taken abroad.

According to him, the Federal Government had directed that returned artefacts be taken to their original locations for display.

“Those artefacts that were stolen by the British invaders in 1897, carted away to England and sold to various countries in the world to both public and private collections, are gradually making their way back home.

“With the leadership of this great Oba, an effort started by his grandfather, passed over to his father and now to him, these artefacts are gradually making their way back home.

“In recognition of his effort, the former president and the Federal Government gazetted that these artefacts, upon return to Nigeria, should be taken to the original location where they were stolen from. They will be displayed for the public,” Imasuen said.

Cultural troupes to perform

The former deputy governor said cultural troupes from Edo and other parts of the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones would feature prominently in the celebrations.

He said cultural groups from the 18 local government areas of Edo State, as well as groups from Delta, Ondo and Anambra states, would participate in the activities.

He added that representatives of Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa communities resident in Edo would also showcase their cultural heritage.

“You know the Oba of Benin is not just the Oba for the Benin, he is the Oba for the entire people,” Imasuen said.

He also announced the Calabar Carnival as part of the programme, saying the procession would begin at the Boys Scout Ground near the Ogba Zoo and proceed through Airport Road to the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre.

Concert to feature Edo musicians

Imasuen said the anniversary celebrations would also feature a musical concert involving musicians of Edo origin.

He listed some of the artistes expected to perform as Influence Akaba, Fabomo and Young Bolivia, with Shallipopi expected to headline the concert.

“We have our indigenous musicians who will be participating in this festival. We have Influence Akaba, Fabomo, Young Bolivia among others, and to crown it all, we have our son in whom we are well pleased, Shallipopi,” he said.