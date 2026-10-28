Reps summon navy, police, customs over recovered assets

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu poses for a portrait inside his office at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, in Abuja, on September 9, 2026. Nigerias police are backing a sweeping overhaul of the countrys security structure which would see a shift from the federal force toward state-level management, the forces top officer told AFP. President Bola Tinubus government is pushing reforms that would require a constitutional amendment to create police forces managed independently by Nigerias 36 states. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP)

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over the management of seized, forfeited and recovered assets.

The five agencies are expected to appear before a sub-committee investigating the management of such assets on November 2, 2026, as lawmakers seek to audit recovered assets, establish a unified digital registry and strengthen accountability.

Chairman of the sub-committee, Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, announced the date during the panel’s inaugural meeting in Abuja, following a motion moved by Hon. Omosede Igbinedion and seconded by other members.

Osonwa, who represents Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State, described the assignment as an important national responsibility, noting that the management, disposal and utilisation of recovered assets had continued to attract public concern and institutional scrutiny under successive administrations.

He said questions had persisted over transparency, coordination and the integrity of processes governing assets seized or forfeited through anti-corruption investigations, criminal justice proceedings and administrative enforcement.

“Across various administrations, questions have persisted regarding transparency, coordination, and the integrity of processes governing assets seized or forfeited through anti-corruption efforts, criminal justice actions, and administrative enforcement,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the concerns extended beyond administrative procedures, with implications for public trust, institutional credibility and the effectiveness of Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework.

“These concerns are not merely technical—they strike at the heart of public trust, institutional credibility, and the effectiveness of Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture,” Osonwa added.

He explained that the sub-committee had been mandated to conduct a comprehensive audit to establish a clear and verifiable record of all seized, forfeited and recovered assets held or managed by relevant government agencies.

The exercise would also seek to establish a unified digital registry capable of providing real-time information on recovered assets, preventing duplication of records and improving coordination among agencies involved in their recovery and management.

Osonwa said the committee would further examine existing accountability mechanisms and recommend reforms in line with relevant laws and international best practices.

“The sub-committee has the opportunity to recommend reforms that will close long-standing loopholes, modernise asset management systems, and reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to transparency and responsible stewardship,” he said.

He added that the ultimate objective was to ensure that recovered assets were managed in the public interest and deployed for restitution, reinvestment and national development.

“Our work can help ensure that recovered assets truly serve the public interest—whether through restitution, reinvestment, or national development priorities,” the chairman said.

Announcing November 2 as the appearance date, Osonwa said the five agencies were expected to provide relevant information on the management of recovered assets.

“Motion has been moved and motion has been supported, so we expect all these agencies: Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Police and NMDPRA, and see them here on the 2nd of November,” he said.

The chairman urged committee members to approach the assignment with diligence and objectivity, expressing confidence that their work would produce recommendations to improve transparency, accountability and the responsible management of recovered assets in Nigeria.