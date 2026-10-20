Reps move to regulate nutrition practice, protect Nigerians from harmful counsel

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has begun moves to establish a regulatory framework for nutrition practice in Nigeria, with lawmakers and stakeholders meeting on Tuesday to consider a bill seeking to establish the Nutritionists Registration Council of Nigeria.

The proposed legislation is aimed at strengthening professional standards, improving the quality of nutrition services and protecting Nigerians from harmful or misleading nutritional advice.

Declaring the public hearing open, Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, said the establishment of a Standing Committee on Nutrition and Food Security reflected the importance of nutrition to public health, education, healthcare expenditure and national productivity.

He urged stakeholders to contribute constructively to the process, stressing that the proposed law must address clearly identified needs and provide a workable framework for regulating the profession.

“I urge all stakeholders to approach this hearing with candour, technical rigour and a shared commitment to national interest. Parliament must legislate with ambition, but also with prudence. A sound law must address a demonstrable need, establish workable institutions and provide a credible pathway from legislative intent to effective implementation,” Abbas said.

He said the success of the bill would depend not merely on the establishment of another regulatory institution but on its ability to improve professional competence and the quality of services available to Nigerians.

“Ultimately, the measure of this bill will not be the creation of another institution but whether it strengthens professional competence, protects Nigerians from harmful or misleading advice and improves the quality of nutrition services available to the public.

“By getting the regulatory framework right, we can strengthen preventive healthcare, reduce avoidable health burdens and contribute to the development of a healthier and more productive population,” the Speaker added.

He commended the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, chaired by Chike Okafor, and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria for their contributions to the proposed legislation.

Earlier, Okafor said the public hearing was an opportunity for citizens, experts and other stakeholders to present their views and evidence before the bill proceeds to the next stage of legislative consideration.

He assured participants that the committee had not taken a position on the proposed law and would consider submissions both for and against it before making its recommendations to the House.

“As a committee, we have no bias or already decided opinion, but we will collate all opinions canvassed by you today, either for or against, before making our recommendation to the general House in plenary for consideration,” he said.

Okafor urged participants to regard their contributions as part of the lawmaking process and an opportunity to advance national development.

“I therefore plead with each speaker to see his or her role today as a contribution to lawmaking and national development.

“We aim for good laws, having known the consequences of bad ones,” he added.

The committee chairman also praised Abbas for supporting the establishment of the Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, describing it as a significant development in the history of the National Assembly.

He said the Speaker’s presence at the hearing underscored the importance attached to the proposed legislation by the leadership of the House.

The public hearing is expected to provide a platform for professional bodies, health practitioners and other stakeholders to examine the proposed council’s mandate and offer recommendations to guide further legislative action.

The bill comes amid growing recognition of nutrition as an important component of preventive healthcare, disease management and overall well-being. A regulatory framework for nutrition practice is intended to provide clearer professional standards and help ensure that members of the public receive reliable, evidence-based guidance on food, diet and nutritional health.