Prof. Ochefu rejects appointment to NDC National Campaign Council

Prof. Ochefu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Professor of Economic History and Strategic Studies at Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, has rejected his purported appointment to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Council, insisting that he is not a member of the party.

Ochefu said he was neither consulted before his name was included in the list of members of the campaign council circulating on social media nor did he give his consent to the appointment.

The university don, who is also the National Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Universities Alumni (ANUA) and President-General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, said his leadership positions required him to remain non-partisan, as the memberships of both organisations cut across political parties.

In a statement he personally signed, Prof. Ochefu said, “My attention has been drawn to a list circulating on social media, titled ‘Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Council’, which names me as a member of its National Campaign Caucus.

“I wish to inform the public that I am not a member of the NDC and have never been.

“I was not consulted before my name was included, nor did I give consent.

“I have written to the Chairman of the Council to decline the appointment and to request that my name be withdrawn and a revised list published.

“As National Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Universities Alumni, ANUA, and President-General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, I lead organisations whose members cut across all political parties. These offices require me to remain non-partisan, and I intend to honour that obligation.

“I thank all who reached out for clarification, and ask that you disregard the list insofar as it concerns me.”