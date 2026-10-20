Presidential Panel submits National Policing Draft, 29 Amendment Bills to Justice Ministry

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill has concluded the drafting phase of its assignment and formally submitted the draft National Policing Bill (2026), alongside 29 consequential amendment bills, to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative review and validation.

The submission was made on Monday, 19th October, 2026, to the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, in line with the Working Group’s work plan.

This was revealed via a statement issued by the Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, who was a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, explained that the Ministry’s review will ensure that the bills conform to legislative drafting standards and conventions, and that they do not conflict with existing laws.

According to the statement: “The Ministry of Justice is expected to return the validated draft bills to the Working Group on or before Friday, 30th October 2026. The Working Group will then give the validated bills final consideration before presenting them to Mr President, thereby concluding its mandate.

“The proposed National Policing Bill seeks to establish the constitutional and legislative framework for a dual policing structure, comprising a Federal Police Service and State Police Services.”

He further said: “The Working Group remains committed to a rigorous and transparent process that will deliver a comprehensive legislative proposal for consideration by the President and subsequent transmission to the National Assembly.

“The work on preparing the National Policing Bill is proceeding alongside the ongoing consideration of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026 by the States Houses of Assembly, which must be completed before the Bill is transmitted to the National Assembly.”