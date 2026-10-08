Popular Nigerian rapper Lord of Ajasa becomes US citizen

Veteran Nigerian rapper Olusegun Osaniyi, popularly known as Lord of Ajasa, has become a United States citizen, drawing congratulatory messages from fellow artistes, music producers and fans.

The pioneer of mainstream Yoruba rap shared photographs and videos of himself celebrating the milestone on his Instagram page, @lordofajasa, on Wednesday.

In one of the clips, the rapper was seen holding his American citizenship certificate, while another photograph showed him posing with his wife alongside the United States flag.

The development quickly attracted attention from fans and entertainment personalities, with several of Lord of Ajasa’s contemporaries celebrating the milestone in the comment section of his Instagram post.

Music producer and Coded Tunes founder, Olumide Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa, wrote, “Congratulations Lord Oshi.”

Lord of Ajasa replied, “Thanks Cabasa.”

His contemporary, singer Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, also congratulated him, w

riting, “Congrats apase”

Lord of Ajasa responded, “Thanks Baalè.”

The rapper’s citizenship milestone also renewed conversations about his contribution to the development of indigenous Nigerian hip-hop, particularly Yoruba-language rap.

Lord of Ajasa emerged as one of the early artistes to bring Yoruba rap into mainstream Nigerian music, predating the rise of later indigenous rap acts such as Dagrin, Olamide and Reminisce.

His music has remained influential in conversations about the early years of Yoruba hip-hop, with songs including “Le Fenu So,” “Esha Lo Bade,” and “Mai Lo” still remembered by music lovers.

The veteran rapper’s latest milestone has now added a new chapter to his career, as fans and colleagues continue to celebrate his transition to American citizenship.

Vanguard News