Police rescue 11 Ghanaians lured to Nigeria with Canada visa offer

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has rescued 11 Ghanaian nationals allegedly held against their will in Sagamu, Ogun State, after being lured to Nigeria with promises of Canadian and Spanish visas in a suspected international fraud scheme involving about ₦50.27 million.

The victims, comprising seven males and four females, were rescued on October 19, following intelligence received by the police, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

The statement said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit swiftly mobilised to the suspected hideout after receiving actionable intelligence and successfully rescued all 11 victims.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, indicated that the victims were allegedly deceived by a fellow Ghanaian national who promised to facilitate their travel abroad.

Each victim reportedly paid GH₵40,000 before being brought to Nigeria, where they were allegedly held against their will.

However, the Command said investigations were ongoing to identify, track down and apprehend everyone connected with the alleged criminal network.

The rescued Ghanaian nationals are receiving appropriate care and support, while detectives intensify efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding their alleged ordeal.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, commended operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for their prompt response and professionalism.

Ojajuni reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives, combating transnational crime and preventing criminal networks from exploiting unsuspecting members of the public.

He declared that the state would not provide a safe haven for individuals who prey on the hopes and trust of others.

“There is no safe haven for criminals who exploit the hopes of others,” the police commissioner said.

He assured residents and members of the public that the Command would sustain its efforts to ensure that those responsible for the alleged crime were brought to justice.

The Command urged members of the public to exercise caution when dealing with individuals or agents offering overseas travel and visa-processing services.

It advised prospective travellers to verify the authenticity of travel arrangements and the credentials of service providers before making payments.

The police also encouraged the public to report suspicious activities that could help security agencies identify and disrupt criminal operations.

Reiterating its commitment to intelligence-led policing and effective collaboration with other security agencies, the Command said it would continue to take decisive action against criminal networks operating within the state.

“Every credible lead matters, every life matters, and protecting the public remains paramount,” the statement added.