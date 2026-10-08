Police have no reason to be corrupt – Kogi CP

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State Police Commissioner, Nazir Bello Kankarofi, has called on members of the public not to keep quiet but to report any rank-and-file officers or officers of his command who engage in any corrupt practices.

The CP, while speaking on Wednesday during the command’s 2026 Customer Service Week celebration, themed “The Extra Mile”, called on civil society organisations, journalists and the general public to hold them accountable anywhere they are found wanting.

‎The CP reiterated that paying money to the police for bail of suspects was wrong and illegal and urged anyone found doing that or collecting any form of bribes to report such officers to the SERVICOM unit of the police at the state headquarters.

‎The police boss also rolled out some mobile line numbers to the public, namely: 08107899269 for police illegal action or brutality and 07038329084, 08152195982 for emergency cases.

‎Kankarofi acknowledged that police brutality, extrajudicial activities, corruption and other misconduct by some officers had continued to undermine public confidence in the force.

‎But the CP stressed that under his watch, he would not tolerate any act of indiscipline or corrupt practices, saying the police would continue to protect lives and property in the state without any form of compromise.

‎He said the issue of underfunding that characterised the force in the past has to a greater extent, now better under the present government, said they (police) no longer have reasons to engage in extortion or other negative dealings.

‎Kankarofi therefore urged officers to uphold accountability, professionalism and respect for citizens’ rights.

‎In his words: “The members of the public are our bosses. It is from their taxes that we are being paid our salaries. We are not their masters, but rather we are their servants.”

‎Earlier, the Acting Officer in Charge of the SERVICOM unit, ASP Chikak Emmanuel, said the Kogi State Police Command had reintroduced its SERVICOM complaint mechanism, with complaints from members of the public to be acknowledged within 48 hours and resolved within five to 15 working days.

‎Emmanuel said the mechanism would provide a structured channel for residents to raise concerns and receive responses and urged residents to submit their complaints and recommendations to the command.