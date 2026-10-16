Police debunk viral report of woman severing husband’s manhood in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Police Command has officially debunked a widely circulated news report alleging that a 24-year-old woman, Maimuna, cut off her 30-year-old husband’s manhood, leading to his death in Maigoje village, Gashaka Local Government Area.

In a press statement issued on Friday, October 16, 2026, by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edwin Ogbeghagha, the command stated that an on-the-ground investigation conducted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Gashaka Division, found no evidence supporting the claim.

According to the command, fact-finding missions across Maigoje village, Mai Idanu Ward, and neighbouring settlements revealed that no such incident occurred, adding that community members and local leaders refuted the allegations contained in the viral publication.

The statement read: “The Taraba State Police Command has noted a publication circulating on social media alleging that a woman identified as Maimuna inflicted injuries on her husband, Haruna Ishaka, resulting in his death in Maigoje Village, Mai Idanu Ward, Gashaka LGA.

“In response, the Divisional Police Officer, Gashaka Division, conducted an on-the-ground verification exercise and made inquiries within the area and surrounding communities.

“The exercise did not establish the occurrence of the alleged incident, and the communities contacted did not confirm the claims.

“Based on the findings, the Command has no confirmed information substantiating the report as circulated. Members of the public are therefore advised not to treat the allegations as established facts.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edwin Ogbeghagha, urged journalists, social media influencers, and the general public to exercise restraint and rigorously verify sensitive security stories with official law enforcement channels before going to press.

Ogbeghagha warned against the deliberate fabrication or dissemination of unverified reports capable of causing public disquiet or damaging individual reputations, adding that anyone found knowingly spreading false information would face appropriate legal consequences.

The command reassured residents of Taraba State of its continued dedication to safeguarding lives and maintaining public order, encouraging citizens to report genuine security issues directly to the nearest police station.