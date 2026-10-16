Police debunk report of woman cutting off husband’s manhood in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Taraba State Police Command has debunked a viral social media report alleging that a 24-year-old woman, identified as Maimuna, severed her 30-year-old husband’s manhood, leading to his death in Maigoje village, Gashaka Local Government Area of the state.

The command said preliminary verification by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gashaka Division did not establish that the alleged incident occurred.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 16, 2026, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Edwin Ogbeghagha, said inquiries conducted in Maigoje village, Mai Idanu Ward and neighbouring communities found no evidence to substantiate the report.

According to the police, community members and local leaders contacted during the investigation also did not confirm the allegations.

The statement read, “The Taraba State Police Command has noted a publication circulating on social media alleging that a woman identified as Maimuna inflicted injuries on her husband, Haruna Ishaka, resulting in his death in Maigoje Village, Mai Idanu Ward, Gashaka LGA.

“In response, the Divisional Police Officer, Gashaka Division, conducted an on-the-ground verification exercise and made inquiries within the area and surrounding communities.

“The exercise did not establish the occurrence of the alleged incident, and the communities contacted did not confirm the claims.

“Based on the findings, the Command has no confirmed information substantiating the report as circulated. Members of the public are therefore advised not to treat the allegations as established facts.”

The Commissioner of Police urged journalists, social media influencers and members of the public to exercise restraint and verify sensitive security-related reports through official law enforcement channels before publishing or sharing them.

Ogbeghagha also warned against the deliberate fabrication and dissemination of unverified information capable of causing public disquiet or damaging individuals’ reputations.

He said anyone found knowingly spreading false information would face appropriate legal consequences.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and maintaining public order in Taraba State, urging residents to report genuine security concerns to the nearest police station.