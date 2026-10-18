Plateau records 11,000 TB cases in 2026

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — Plateau State has recorded an estimated 11,000 tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2026, with 2,047 patients identified and placed on treatment between July and September.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Plateau State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, Yohanna Bot, disclosed this in Jos during the first bi-annual media-focused advocacy meeting on the Global Fund AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Integrated Community-Led Monitoring (ICLM) Project.

Bot described tuberculosis as a significant public health challenge in the state, attributing its spread to its airborne nature, overcrowding, malnutrition, weakened immune systems and other risk factors.

“Based on the prevalence rate of 219 per 100,000 population, we have over 11,000 people with TB in the state.

“We just completed our quarterly survey, and from the analysis, we discovered that between July and September, 2,047 patients were identified and placed on treatment,” he said.

He added that the patients were receiving treatment at various health centres across the state.

According to Bot, children under five, older people and people living with HIV are particularly vulnerable to the disease because of weakened immune systems.

He also identified stigma and misconceptions about tuberculosis as major barriers to early diagnosis and treatment, noting that some residents still attributed the disease to spiritual or ritual causes.

Bot said insecurity and displacement had further complicated efforts to detect cases, particularly in Mangu, Jos South and Barkin Ladi, where violence had led to the establishment of camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“Overcrowding in these camps facilitates the rapid transmission of the disease,” he said.

On measures to contain the spread, Bot said the programme was prioritising community outreach, particularly in IDP camps and correctional centres, to identify cases through active screening.

He said patients who tested positive were placed on treatment, adding that effective treatment could render them non-infectious within about two weeks.

Bot, however, raised concerns over shortages of anti-TB drugs, attributing the gaps in availability to supply chain disruptions and the programme’s heavy reliance on international support, particularly the Global Fund.

He called for increased public awareness to address misconceptions and stigma surrounding tuberculosis, urging residents to seek medical attention rather than rely on unfounded beliefs.

Speaking at the meeting, the Plateau State Programme Officer of the Global Fund AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Integrated Community-Led Monitoring Project, Peter Ezekiel, said Nigeria ranked first in Africa and sixth globally among countries with a high burden of tuberculosis and TB/HIV co-infection.

He added that Nigeria also had the world’s highest number of people affected by malaria and the second-largest HIV/AIDS burden globally.

Ezekiel said the co-occurrence of malaria and tuberculosis among people living with HIV posed additional health challenges, as co-infections could worsen illness and complicate treatment.

Explaining the project’s approach, he said ATM Networks were using community-led monitoring to mobilise stakeholders to participate in, own and support health interventions, particularly those addressing HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

According to him, the approach helps identify gaps affecting healthcare delivery and access, including gender-related barriers, discrimination and stigma, while enabling communities to advocate increased domestic funding and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting the project’s achievements in Plateau, Ezekiel said the initiative had mobilised resources for infrastructure rehabilitation, service improvements, health systems strengthening and greater community participation since implementation began in the state.

“From June till date, we have repaired and re-piped toilet facilities at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Rantya, Jos South. Community stakeholders also donated a brand-new scanning machine and 10 iron-framed chairs to PHC Gangare in Jos North, BP apparatus to PHC Dogon Agogo and new hospital bed mattresses to PHC Pushit,” he said.

He said other interventions included the purchase and donation of TB sputum cups to the COCIN Rehabilitation Centre in Mangu Local Government Area and the provision of 500 copies of clients’ enrolment forms through community efforts.

Ezekiel added that residents of Lamingo had jointly mobilised resources and engaged security personnel to protect night-shift staff and property at PHC Lamingo, with an agreement to pay ₦15,000 monthly.

He said the interventions had strengthened infection prevention measures, improved patients’ experiences and enhanced healthcare delivery.

Ezekiel called for greater collaboration among government agencies, healthcare providers and community stakeholders, stressing the need for preventive measures, treatment, health education and community partnerships.

He also advocated expanding national and state health insurance programmes to cover vulnerable citizens, particularly low-income earners, alongside adequate funding for primary healthcare and greater accountability in the management of health resources.

Also speaking, the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the Plateau State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Yakubu Izang, said community-led monitoring was essential to improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

He said the approach helped identify gaps and challenges that government agencies might otherwise overlook, enabling stakeholders to work together to develop solutions.