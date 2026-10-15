Petrol price cut: Filling stations shut in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The reduction in petrol pump price announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has been followed by the closure of several filling stations in Birnin Kebbi, leaving motorists and commuters struggling to access the product.

A survey by our correspondent revealed that a day after the NNPC announced a N66 reduction in the price of petrol, several filling stations in the Kebbi State capital had shut their gates, with motorists facing difficulties buying the product.

The development reportedly followed decisions by some independent marketers to suspend sales, leaving many residents without easy access to petrol.

The closure also reduced vehicular movement on major roads in the state capital, as some motorists stayed off the roads amid high fuel prices and limited availability.

A filling station manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said his station had petrol in stock but was directed by his employer to suspend sales.

According to him, the product in stock was purchased at a higher price, making it difficult for the station to sell at the newly announced lower rate without incurring losses.

A civil servant in the state, Aminu Muhammed, lamented that the scarcity had disrupted workers’ daily activities, with some staying at home and commercial drivers parking their vehicles because of the high cost and unavailability of petrol.

Some kabu-kabu operators, who provide informal commercial transport services, also expressed frustration over the situation.

They said the price reduction had not eased their difficulties, alleging that some stations that opened for sales charged as much as N1,500 per litre after motorists had waited for hours in long queues.

The situation has left residents grappling with limited access to petrol despite the announced price reduction.